How to Cancel the Fortnite Crew Subscription

Fortnite Crew comes with a host of different benefits for Fortnite players, including skins and the latest season Battle Pass; however, if you’re not enjoying the new season or aren’t a fan of the new skin, then it’s well worth knowing how to cancel your subscription – fortunately, we’ve outlined all you need to know below.

Canceling your subscription can vary slightly depending on which platform you’re playing the game, so we’ve outlined below how to cancel on every platform Fortnite is available on.

How to Cancel Fortnite Crew on Every Platform

When looking at the Fortnite Crew page in the Fortnite store, a button prompt gives instructions on how to cancel. However, to save some time, we’ve listed every cancellation method below:

How to Cancel on PC & Mobile

Cancelling on PC is the same as how you would cancel on Mobile, all you need to do is follow the steps below:

Go to the Epic Games website and sign in

Now click on the account option in the top right

From the drop-down, select Account

Now, a new menu will appear

Look for Subscriptions on the right-hand side

Here, you can choose the gear icon in the top right corner of the subscription

Select the cancel subscription option, and you’re good to go

How to Cancel on Xbox

If you play on Xbox, canceling is quite simple and is the same regardless of which version of the console you play on:

Hit the Xbox button to open up your menu

Go to Profile & System

Now select Settings

From here, go to the Account tab

Here is where you will see Fortnite Crew

Select it and turn off auto-renew

Once it’s confirmed, your subscription will be canceled on the next billing date

How to Cancel on PS4

Canceling on PlayStation depends on which version of the console you play on, so PS4 and PS5 differ. Here’s how to cancel on PS5:

Go to Settings

Now go to the Account Management tab

From here, go to Account Information

Look for the Services List option at the bottom

Click on Fortnite Crew

Now choose the Turn Off Auto-Renew option

All that is left is to press Confirm, and you won’t be charged once it expires

How to Cancel on PS5

From the PS5 main menu, head to Settings

Open Users and Accounts

In the Accounts settings, go to the Payment and Subscriptions tab

Now go to the Game and App Services tab at the bottom

Now click on Fortnite Crew and select the option to turn off auto-renew, canceling the subscription once it expires

Canceling subscriptions can be a pain, but hopefully, with all the information above, you can cancel Fortnite Crew regardless of what platform you’re playing on. If you’re looking for more guides, check out our Fortnite homepage, where we’ve covered everything from the weekly challenges to all map changes and more.





