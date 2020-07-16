Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Character Trailer: What you may have missed, Dismemberment, Rope-Spear, Tombs, and more

Ubisoft have hidden some fantastic reveals in the new footage, many of them unsurprisingly brutal!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla recently got a character trailer, which gave us a further look a the epic protagonist – Eivor.

But with all eyes on our soon to be favourite assassin, you may have missed some of the other awesome features in the upcoming RPG from Ubisoft.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Character Trailer

Before we get started, here’s a look at the trailer in all its glory. It’s safe to say we’re even more excited than every before to get our hands on the game.

Tombs

Recent Assassin’s Creed instalments have featured a plentiful amount of tombs to discover.

They are mysterious, hold somewhat challenging puzzles, and are of course packed with treasures.

However, rarely have we seen tombs be portrayed as, well…a little scary.

WATCHIN’ YA! The surroundings look super creepy…that treasure best be worth it

The footage shows a sculpture with that iconic cow’s skull for a head. Look familiar? You may have seen similar images in HellBlade: Senua’s Sacrifice – another title set in Viking times.

We get the impression that journeying into these tombs is not going to be a simple plundering. Perhaps we’ll even get few jump scares along the way!

New Weapon – Rope Spear

Mortal Kombat and Assassin Creed fans unite! In a very quick shot, we saw a new weapon on display.

The iconic rope spear was originally made popular from Mortal Kombat’s Scorpion – who could use it with deadly efficiency.

Eivor can be seen pulling off a seriously impressive, and acrobatic, move to get the better of one of the enemies.

FINISH HIM! Odin was definitely NOT with this soldier

This new footage makes us even more excited to see what finishers can be achieved with the other weapons in the game.

Don’t forget also, that every weapon can be dual-wielded! Dual rope spears? Yes please.

Dismemberment

We may have seen a head fly off every now and again, but with this trailer, we see something far worse!

HANDS OFF, MATE! Dismemberment is gruesome…but stylishly so.

Yes, we have finally got a look at one of the options for dismemberment in the game. Eivor appears to test this soldier’s (perhaps foolish) block, with a decisive slash of his blade.

This takes both of the soldier’s hands off in a brutal display of skill. Expect to see far more of these finishers when the game releases.

We can’t wait for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on 17 November! If you haven’t already, make sure to check out our Pre-Order and Editions Guide.

