header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Feature

30 Sep 2020

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: New trailer hints Eivor could be Ragnar Lothbrok's Son!

How will Ubisoft integrate real historical events with the story in their new title?

Feature

29 Sep 2020

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PS5: Story Trailer Revealed! - Release Date, Price, Pre-order, Gameplay, Graphics, Latest news & more

Valhalla is on its way, and Sony's PlayStation 5 is set to make it the best Assassin's Creed yet.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Multiplayer: Story Trailer, Local, Online, Custom Raider, latest news and more

We know there could be a lengthy campaign, but does Assassin's Creed Valhalla have multiplayer?

29 Sep 2020

We know there could be a lengthy campaign, but does Assassin's Creed Valhalla have multiplayer?

29 Sep 2020

*UPDATED* Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Story Trailer REVEALED, Xbox Game Pass, New Release Date, Map, Gameplay, latest news & more

The Viking era rpg is coming up fast! Here's everything you need to know and more about the game.

29 Sep 2020

The Viking era rpg is coming up fast! Here's everything you need to know and more about the game.

29 Sep 2020

Assassin's Creed

*UPDATED* Assassin's Creed Valhalla Xbox Series X: Story Trailer Revealed! - US PRE-ORDERS LIVE, Release Date, FPS, Loading Times, Smart Delivery, Xbox Series S & more

Ubisoft has brought forward their release date to match the next-gen launch, but what can we expect?

29 Sep 2020

Ubisoft has brought forward their release date to match the next-gen launch, but what can we expect?

29 Sep 2020

Assassin's Creed

*UPDATED* Assassin's Creed Valhalla: PS4 to PS5 - Story Trailer REVEALED, PS5 Showcase, Ubisoft Forward, Next-Gen Upgrade & More

The hotly-anticipated RPG is coming to both current and next-gen consoles, but how will it work out?

29 Sep 2020

The hotly-anticipated RPG is coming to both current and next-gen consoles, but how will it work out?

29 Sep 2020

Assassin's Creed

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Will it have co-op? - Story Trailer RELEASED! - Ubisoft Forward, Multiplayer, Custom Raider, Combat, Gameplay & More

Here we'll cover everything we know regarding co-op gameplay in the upcoming game!

29 Sep 2020

Here we'll cover everything we know regarding co-op gameplay in the upcoming game!

29 Sep 2020

*BREAKING* Assassin's Creed Valhalla: New Story Trailer REVEALED!

After months of waiting, Ubisoft has finally released their first story trailer, which you can watch here!

29 Sep 2020

After months of waiting, Ubisoft has finally released their first story trailer, which you can watch here!

29 Sep 2020

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PC: Story trailer, revealed, Ubisoft Forward, Where to download, Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store, System requirements & more

Ubisoft's next Assassin adventure is causing waves already. Where can PC players get hold of it?

29 Sep 2020

Ubisoft's next Assassin adventure is causing waves already. Where can PC players get hold of it?

29 Sep 2020

Assassin's Creed

*UPDATED* Assassin's Creed Valhalla Map: New Trailer, Location Revealed, Size, Kingdoms, Sea Travel, latest news & more

The map for the next title in the popular franchise will be twice the size of its predecessor, Odyssey.

29 Sep 2020

The map for the next title in the popular franchise will be twice the size of its predecessor, Odyssey.

29 Sep 2020

Assassin's Creed

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Ancient Britain can give franchise new lease of life

With the game predominantly set in Ancient Britain, Ubisoft has scope to create a rich mix of story lines!

25 Sep 2020

With the game predominantly set in Ancient Britain, Ubisoft has scope to create a rich mix of story lines!

25 Sep 2020

Assassin's Creed

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Sherwood Forest confirmed as new location

Narrative Director, Darby McDevitt has exclusively revealed a new location that will feature in the game.

23 Sep 2020

Narrative Director, Darby McDevitt has exclusively revealed a new location that will feature in the game.

23 Sep 2020

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Xbox Game Pass: Next Gen title LEAKED on subscription service

It looks as if one of the biggest Xbox Series X launch titles will be appearing in the library.

22 Sep 2020

It looks as if one of the biggest Xbox Series X launch titles will be appearing in the library.

22 Sep 2020

Assassin's Creed Valhalla No Show at Ubisoft Forward: Next Reveal, Show Breakdown & more

With Ubisoft's upcoming event right around the corner, we can expect some amazing gameplay reveals.

11 Sep 2020

With Ubisoft's upcoming event right around the corner, we can expect some amazing gameplay reveals.

11 Sep 2020

Assassin's Creed

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will release on the same day as Xbox Series X!

After Microsoft revealed the release date of their next-gen consoles, Ubisoft has made a few changes!

09 Sep 2020

After Microsoft revealed the release date of their next-gen consoles, Ubisoft has made a few changes!

09 Sep 2020

Assassin's Creed

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Xbox Series S: Price, Specs, Release Date, Series X Comparison & more

Set to be the cheapest Next Gen console, what differences will there be for Eivor later this year?

08 Sep 2020

Set to be the cheapest Next Gen console, what differences will there be for Eivor later this year?

08 Sep 2020

Assassin's Creed

Assassin's Creed Wishlist: 7 Things We Want to See in Valhalla!

We can't wait for the next AC game! How will Ubisoft improve upon their previous title, Odyssey!

28 Aug 2020

We can't wait for the next AC game! How will Ubisoft improve upon their previous title, Odyssey!

28 Aug 2020

Latest Featured Articles
recommended for you

V10 R-League Round 4 Winners & Losers: Red Bull complete faultless clean sweep

Porsche, Williams and Suzuki also impressed this week at the sensational Vallelunga circuit.

29 Sep 2020

Porsche, Williams and Suzuki also impressed this week at the sensational Vallelunga circuit.

29 Sep 2020

Get £15 BACK when you buy any PS5 or Xbox Series X controller, accessory or game with this epic deal!

Whichever next-gen console, game, controller or accessory you're looking to buy... this deal could put £15 back in your pocket!

25 Sep 2020

Whichever next-gen console, game, controller or accessory you're looking to buy... this deal could put £15 back in your pocket!

25 Sep 2020

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Sherwood Forest confirmed as new location

Narrative Director, Darby McDevitt has exclusively revealed a new location that will feature in the game.

23 Sep 2020

Narrative Director, Darby McDevitt has exclusively revealed a new location that will feature in the game.

23 Sep 2020

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy