Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 Pre-order Guide: Editions, Bonus Content, Skins, GAME, Amazon, Best Deals, and more

Check out our guide to making sure you get the epic Viking adventure as soon as possible, right here!

Ubisoft’s upcoming Viking RPG is just around the corner. If you want to ensure you get a copy as soon as it comes out on PS4, keep reading for our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order guide.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 Pre-order Guide

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has a ton of Editions, that range in both price and added extras. Let’s take a look at what you can get!

Standard Edition Pre-Order PS4

The base edition of the game includes a few bonuses if you pre-order, and Amazon’s edition includes some exclusive bonus content.

Pre-ordering the Standard Edition of the game gets you:

Copy of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game

Access to the bonus mission, The Way of the Berserker (Join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge)

*Amazon ONLY* The Berserker Settlement Pack, The Hati Wolf Mount & A Set of Runes

The Standard Edition of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla can be pre-ordered now for £51.99/$59.99 from either Amazon (International) or GAME (UK Only) – follow the links to pre-order now!

However, if you fancy saving a little cash, then you can grab a copy from 365games for £49.99 on PS4 here.

BONUSES AS STANDARD: Amazing in-game extras to be had!

PRE-ORDER NOW: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from Amazon including Exclusive Content!

Drakkar Edition Pre-Order PS4

The Drakkar Edition is exclusive to GAME, so for those of you outside the UK, unfortunately, you won’t be able to purchase this edition.

However, for those of you lucky enough to access this Edition, here’s what you can get:

Copy of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game

Access to the bonus mission, The Way of the Berserker (Join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge)

The Berserker Longship Pack, which includes a majestic Longship which comes with a unique figurehead and a set of new sails

A New Skin to customize your raven

A Set of Runes to sharpen the weapons or improve the gear of your choice

GAME’s Drakkar Edition can be pre-ordered here for £57.99.

EXTRA EXTRA! Enjoy some new skins, and additions to your longboat!

PRE-ORDER NOW: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Drakkar Edition including Exclusive Content!

Gold Edition Pre-Order PS4

The Gold Edition of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gives you access to the Season Pass, which has a host of awesome features.

Pre-ordering the Gold Edition gets you the following:

Copy of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game

Access to the bonus mission, The Way of the Berserker (Join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge)

The Season Pass, which includes: Access to epic new content, new lands and new gear An immersive Story Mission, available at Launch



The Gold Edition of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla can be pre-ordered now from the following outlets:

THE GOLD STANDARD: Gain access to new DLC the second it comes out!

PRE-ORDER NOW: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition including The Season Pass!

Ultimate Edition Pre-Order PS4

The Ultimate Edition is the must-have for fans of the series, and you get a lot for the price-tag.

Pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition will get you:

Copy of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game

Access to the bonus mission, The Way of the Berserker (Join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge)

The Season Pass, which includes: Access to epic new content, new lands and new gear An immersive Story Mission, available at Launch



The Berserker Gear Pack – includes the Bearded Axe, the Ursine Guard Light Shield, a new skin for your Raven, the ferocious Hati Wolf Mount and the Berserker Set for Eivor

The Berserker Longship Pack – includes a majestic Longship which comes with a unique figurehead and a set of new sails

The Berserker Settlement Pack – includes new ways to customize your settlement in England

A Set of Runes to sharpen the weapons or improve the gear of your choice

The Ultimate Edition of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla can be pre-ordered now from the following outlets:

EPIC: The Ultimate Edition gives you everything and more

PRE-ORDER NOW: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition including the Season Pass and a ton of content!

Coming for PS5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released for PS5, however there has yet to be a release date confirmed.

Similarly, pre-orders haven’t opened up just yet for the game on Sony’s next-gen console. We’ll be sure to let you know when they do!

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – PS4 vs PS5