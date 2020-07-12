Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Ubisoft Forward, Dual Wielding, Stealth, Raids, Assaults, and more

Amazing footage was shown at Ubisoft Forward, here’s some of the new information we’ve got so far.

Ubisoft Forward brought with it a ton of new information for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Here’s everything you need to know.

Raids

Raids begin by grounding your ship, and stepping out with your crew.

They will assist you in fighting enemies, and even breaking down doors. Whatever you get in the game you will be able to take back to your settlement, to build it further.

Enemies

There are a ton of new enemies, in fact, the largest variety of enemies ever assembled.

Every type has a unique challenge. Some co-ordinate attacks, with some even throwing fallen comrades at you!

COME AT ME BRO: Fight your way past a number of different enemies in the game

Combat

A new stun system allows you to tee up some amazing finishers. Perfect if you want to keep your distance, and then move in for the kill.

Dual wield any weapon

Customise your fighting style as you see fit to become a legendary viking warrior.

You can dual wield any weapon – including two shields!

TWO SHIELDS: Some of these moves were amazing!

Stealth

The preview showed Eivor blending in with the crowds in typical Assassin’s Creed style.

She uses her hood to blend in, and infiltrate behind enemy lines.

Exploration

The footage showed loads of new exploration, hunting and searching for new temples and ruins.

We even got to see some iconic British landmarks!

Assaults

The enemy pushes back to your advances in the game, which leads to assaults.

These are epic battles which have you fight huge Saxon forces, in massive strongholds.