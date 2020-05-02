How long is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Story length comparisons, Map Sizes and more

The trailer sure does look incredible, but how long is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? And what can we expect?

The next instalment of the Assassin’s Creed franchise is set to charge onto the scene for Holiday 2020. There’s been a ton of cinematic footage released, but people are still sure to ask, ‘How long is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?’

It’s a great question as over the years the series’ story length has changed and evolved.

RPG’s in general offer players seemingly overwhelming missions, side quests and hidden treasures to discover – and that’s not even counting the DLC.

So how long do we expect Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to be? And how could it stack up to the other Assassin Creed games?

Let’s find out.

How long is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

When we talk about length of RPG’s, there are two units of measurement.

One is how long it takes to complete the main story. The other is how long it takes to complete everything.

What we mean by ‘everything’ would be all the side missions, discoveries, upgrades, secrets, challenges and more.

As there’s yet to be an official confirmation of the length of the game, we can only make a few informed speculations as to what it could be.

The best way to do this is to check out some of the earlier games and see if any patterns emerge…

Assassin’s Creed game lengths

The first Assassin’s Creed clocked in at around 20 hours. This iconic entry into the series set the standard for much of the gameplay in the future.

Blending into crowds, climbing, free-running were all introduced, but the focus was on a central narrative rather than exploration.

Assassin’s Creed 3 comes in at 31 hours, a significant step up as again the focus was more on the central story.

IT’S A BIG WORLD OUT THERE: Previous games have had enormous maps, some clocking in at 235km2!

The big jump up came in Assassin’s Creed: Origins, with a main story that took over 50 hours to complete.

The main story was engaging, twisting and kept pulling you in to discover more. There were also a huge amount of side quests and extras to pursue. These could keep you occupied for up to 30 more hours if needed!

Last but certainly not least, we have the most recent instalment – Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. The boasted one of the biggest maps to date and with it an enormous amount to discover.

The main story alone could take up to 70 hours to complete and with more side quests than any other AC game – you could spend up to an extra 50 hours if you wanted to complete it all.

What could we expect with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s story

A clear pattern emerges, and it looks like that with each edition there is both an increase in game length.

We’ve already taken a look at how big the map might be, but the game itself could be set to be the biggest yet.

This could of course add to the sheer mass of areas to discover and explore!

With mechanics that include settlement management, customisation and more – there are bound to be a ton of ways to bulk out the main story.

EXPLORE: The more recent games in the series offer a ton of exploration for players

We already know that there’s a pre-purchase bonus mission with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Could we see more of these extra missions or DLC in the future?

Assassin’s Creed Odysey had numerous DLC’s – so the chance are high.

If we had to put a figure on it, we’d say the new Assassin’s Creed game could be roughly 70+ hours long, with around 60 hours extra.

If our predictions are right – we’re definitely not complaining!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set to release in Holiday 2020 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5 and Google Stadia.

