Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Map: Locations, Size, Comparisons, London, Stonehenge, Norway, Ships, Sailing, Kingdoms, Cities, England, Vikings & more

The map for the next title in the popular franchise will be twice the size of its predecessor, Odyssey.

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla news is building, with the community piecing together information to build the locations for the new game.

Here’s what we know so far.

Watch the Assasin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer below!

Location revealed

We now know where the next Assassin’s Creed game will take place.

After a lot of speculation, an artsy reveal video and the trailer showed off the new Assassin’s Creed location – or should we say multiple locations.

Much like the Vikings themselves we are going roaming through Northern Europe!

From a Scandinavian village to the English coastline. Things are about to get serious.

Ubisoft’s official description is that we’ll be exploring a Dark Age open world, from the harsh shores of Norway to the beautiful kingdoms of England.

We will be able to launch massive assaults against Saxon troops and fortresses throughout England.

Navigate the Kingdoms

A recent Instagram post from IGN, has confirmed all the kingdoms you can travel to in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

This is mainly in the old kingdoms of England: Wessex, Northumbria, East Anglia, Merica.

You also have the option of returning to Norway at any time.

Old great English cities of London, Winchester and York will feature, as well as World Heritage Site Stonehenge.

Navigation

As for traversing the harsh oceans and dense cities, the sailing mechanic from Black Flag is returning, meaning the Map is expected to be of a grand scale (similar to Black Flag’s titanic map).

VICIOUS VIKING: This image was leaked on a Reddit post, could it hint at a female lead?

Although people were hesitant at first with sailing mechanics in Assassin’s Creed games, this feature has allowed for a more exciting and immersive travelling experience.

Not to mention, the sailing mechanic has been perfected over multiple instalments.

We are still unsure how land navigation will work, but it is expected that horseback will be the preferred method of transport, like most Assassin’s Creed games.

To read more about Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, including the release date, gameplay, plot and more, head to our absolutely everything piece.

Size

There is no official word on the size of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla map. That being said, we can always take a look at what’s come before it and make a few informed predictions.

A list online breaks down the sizes of the maps which have come before, and there seems to be a trend. Take a look at some of the titles in comparison:

AC1: 0.13km 2

AC3: 1.41km 2

AC Origins: 80km 2

AC Odyssey: 130km 2

AC Black Flag: 235km2

MASSIVE: The last game’s map was huge!

With the most recent additions, we can see the size jump up massively, with AC Odyssey coming in at a whopping 130km2!

That’s not to mention the even bigger Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, which topped the scales at a staggering 235km2.

A clear pattern would emerge if Black Flag were the most recent game in the series, however both Origins and Odyssey came out after with smaller maps.

A post from VG247 has said Valhalla “won’t be the longest or biggest game in the series” so don’t expect the seemingly endless missions of Odyssey.

