Assassin’s Creed 2020 Setting REVEALED – Vikings, Valhalla? Ragnarok? Ships, Siege, Location, England, Crusades & more
A live stream is revealing the location of the upcoming unnamed game in a unique way.
In a remarkable reveal, Ubisoft has got pulses racing with a setting live reveal of the upcoming untitled Assassin’s Creed title.
Setting Reveal
We knew a reveal was coming, with Ubisoft doing a smart way to unveil the new title.
Weapon Reveal
We have an axe under construction.
And what an axe! Looks like players will get to experience, in Assassins Creed style, a number of weapons from the era…
A look at the armour
The latest update from the Assassin’s Creed teaser is that BossLogic has reached the armour portion of the artwork.
The detailing looks incredible, and reminiscent of the apparel in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice.
The arms are coming in together, almost looking like they’re holding on to something. Could we get a glimpse at some of the weapons that are likely to feature soon?
One of the Assassins Creed creators is painting a literal picture of the setting of the new game.
It also looks as if we’re looking at two different locations or themes.
Rolling Hills
We haven’t worked out where it could be yet – but with green rolling hills, trees and mountains, Scandinavia looks to be a safe bet – and a castle has now been added.
Castle
The castle is a bit of a throw off, looking a lot more traditional English than Viking, however, perhaps there could be an invasion into Scotland or northern England.
That fits in with the Viking-themed Raganarok title that has been flying around the web for a number of months.
This has recently resurfaced as Valhalla – another Viking term.
Other possibles could be the Scottish highlands with a Celtic theme or a tie-in with Odyssey and it being part of the Roman Empire.
The castle is now burning and in ruin, suggesting it has been sieged by the rebels.
Moody Coastline
The left-hand side looks to be moody coastline with snowy mountainous regions, so we could have an experience similar to Black Flag, but this time with Viking ships!
A Viking-looking ship has now been included, essentially confirming the setting of the new game!
Characters
Is the silhouette of the character possibly wearing a kilt?
There were rumours that the protagonist for Assassin’s Creed/2020/Valhalla/Ragnarok was to be female, but this looks to be the outline of a man.
Adjustment to the character has continued, with fur around the shoulders, another aspect not uncommon with a Viking look.
The character’s arms are now within, the silhouette, suggesting they may be holding a weapon.
Enemies?
More characters have been included, featuring some rebels taking on some knights.
This ball headed man looks to be fighting a knight, fitting in with a Viking invasion theme.
The comments section has now thrown up the idea of the Arthurian legend. The final assassination could be of a templar King Arthur.
More to follow.