Assassin's Creed Valhalla Editions: Standard, Gold, Ultimate, Collectors, release date, price, platforms & more

Grab your shield and pick up your oar, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is coming!

After a reveal timelapse drawing and an epic cinematic trailer we now know just what is coming... chaos!

The Vikings are on their way and they seem to have a score to settle in England.

With a release date and the announcement of several editions, its time to decide where your money is going.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla editions

As you would expect from a Ubisoft game and major triple-A title, there are several editions you can buy, including some exclusive retailer ones.

After the glory of the trailer, it's safe to say you should get your pre-order in!

Let's explore what you get for your money...

Limited Edition

The cheapest edition out there to pre-order right now is on Amazon and strictly for PS4 and Xbox One.

The Limited Edition comes with The Berserker Settlement Pack, The Hati Wolf Mount & A Set of Runes - as well as the base game.

A pre-order of this edition gets you a bonus mission "The Way of the Berserker" too.

Standard Edition

As you'd expect, this is just the base game.

At £54.99 for Xbox One and PS4. If you pre-order it you do get access to a bonus mission "The Way of the Berkerker" though.

Drakkar Edition

This one is a UK retail GAME exclusive.

At just £57.99 the Drakkar Edition is pretty good value. It comes with the base game and The Berserker Longship Pack which gives you a unique figurehead and set of new sails for your ship.

THE ENEMY: It looks like we'll be taking down a king

You also get a new skin to customise your raven (cool) and a set of runes to sharpen the weapons or improve the gear of your choice.

And a pre-order still gets you "The Way of the Berserker" bonus mission.

Gold Edition

At £84.99 the Gold Edition is a little more pricy.

You get a copy of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game but also the Season Pass - which seemingly gives you access to upcoming DLC and extra missions. It also says you get an "immersive Story Mission, available at Launch".

And of course the pre-order bonus of "The Way of the Berserker".

Ultimate Edition

We're not done yet!

The Ultimate Edition comes in at £99.99 and brings a whole set of goodies.

This is everything you get with the Ultimate Edition:

THE GAME

Copy of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game.

Extend your experience with the Season Pass*

Get access to epic new content, explore new lands and discover new gear.

Enjoy an immersive Story Mission, available at Launch.

Strike fear into the hearts of your enemies, dominate raids and rivers with the set of items included in the Ultimate Pack*:

The Berserker Gear Pack includes the Bearded Axe, the Ursine Guard Light Shield, a new skin for your Raven, the ferocious Hati Wolf Mount and the Berserker Set for Eivor.

The Berserker Longship Pack includes a majestic Longship which comes with a unique figurehead and a set of new sails.

The Berserker Settlement Pack includes new ways to customize your settlement in England.

A Set of Runes to sharpen the weapons or improve the gear of your choice.

Pre-order to get access to the bonus mission, The Way of the Berserker. Join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge.

Collector's Edition

Welcome to the ultimate Assassin's Creed Valhalla bundle in the Collector's Edition.

At £149.99 it isn't cheap, but you get a LOT.

COLLECT 'EM ALL: If you love AC then this is for you

You get everything from the Ultimate Edition along with:

An exclusive Steelbook

Eivor Figurine (30cm)

Viking statuette of Eivor (5cm)

Exclusive box

3 Lithographs

Game soundtrack

Assassin's Creed Valhalla release date

There is no firm release date for Assassin's Creed Valhalla just yet.

However, Ubisoft did give us the "Holiday 2020" window - the same window as next-gen consoles.

We do know the game will be available on current-gen Xbox One and PS4, as well as Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC.

Is the hidden blade coming back to Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

After its absence in much of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the hidden blade is finally returning to the game!

In the trailer, we watched our protagonist, Eivor, use his hidden blade to triumph over a might foe when defeat seemed a certainty.

SURPRISE: The ultimate weapon is back

Fingers crossed we will get it early and it will be a focal point of combat once again.