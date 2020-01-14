Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok: Plot leaks, story, characters, mythology, release date & more

Ubisoft are back with the next instalment of Assassin’s Creed later this year and it looks like we’ll be off to explore the viking world!

Assassin’s Creed: Ragnarok has already had a load of leaks from sources such as Reddit, industry insiders and analysts.

Although there is no concrete evidence that these all of these leaks are reliable, we can begin to paint a picture of what to expect from the new title.

Keep reading for everything we know about the game’s plot and more.

Plot

Reddit seems to be the main source of most of the leaks – although this is not always a reliable source, the majority of information fits together giving the leaks a degree of reliability.

Leaks suggest that the player will begin with a siege of France in the year 845 – we will follow the main character ‘Jora’ alongside her four other companions that will play a large part in the story and development of the character.

VICIOUS VIKING: This image was leaked on a Reddit post, pointing towards the inclusion of an important female character

Other leaks reveal that the player will visit many other cities during the campaign, such as London, Paris, York and Kiev.

There are also talks of the possibility of the inclusion of Norse mythology, with versions of the game called ‘Valhalla’ and ‘Mjolnir’ being accidently leaked on Amazon and GameStop.

If this is true, we would likely see a return of the infamous ancient artefact known as the Apple of Eden – it’s sprung up everywhere else in the AC universe, so why not ancient Scandinavia?

SEA WARFARE: It looks like we’ll be seeing the return of sea battles

With the inclusion of Norse Mythology, it leaves the game open to go in so many exciting direction – perhaps it will feature the nine realms and characters such as Thor and Odin?

A Reddit post from user ‘u/NotDeletedUser’ detailed how they have spoken to a Ubisoft Developer, which confirm the majority of leaks that have released.

NOT MUCH TO GO ON: This leaked image doesn’t give much away, but gives us a sneak preview of the viking theme

However, at this point, the leak is fairly old, and Developers use codenames for their games so that the real name is not leaked early.

Is ‘Ragnarok’ simply a place holder name, or has a developer spilled the beans?

