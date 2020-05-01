Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Create Your Own Mercenary - Combat, Multiplayer, Gameplay, Crossplay & More

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now set to become the 12th title in the series, putting an end to wait we've tolerated since Odyssey.

The trailer and cover art reveals have been enough to quench our thirst in the short-term, as they showed off key information about the upcoming title.

We now know that it will be a Viking-era game, featuring boats and combat in multiple locations, alongside some more RPG elements too.

We've heard that we won't be seeing much in terms of multiplayer, but there's a confirmed feature that will enable friends to raid with your very own custom mercenary.

Create Your Own Mercenary

One of the features confirmed to be coming to the game (on the official Ubisoft website) is the ability to create your own 'custom raider'.

While the game will not have a traditional multiplayer, it will let you customize and share a Viking mercenary for friends to hire for raids.

Players will be able to to "reap the spoils" when their raider fights alongside their friends.

Though Ubisoft has confirmed to Eurogamer that Valhalla is a "single-player game", this could be the closest that Assassin's Creed has come to multiplayer in years.

Upcoming Gameplay Presentation

Microsoft will allegedly be gracing us with an ‘Inside Xbox’ presentation on 7 May, and it is set to feature gameplay from a number of their partners’ upcoming titles.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is confirmed to be on the list for the show, and it will give us our first glimpse at what Ubisoft has in store for the game.

Beyond Valhalla, we can expect to get a better look at Cyberpunk 2077's gameplay ahead of its 17 September release.

Crossplay

We saw some cross-gen rumours pop up earlier in 2020, but other than that, there has been very little said about cross-platform play.

The ultimate goal would, of course, be cross-gen play, as Xbox One gamers would also be up against players on Xbox Series X.

After all, not everyone will be able to buy the next-gen consoles at the end of 2020, so this move would ensure that current-gen gamers are not left behind.

By the time the game releases, cross-platform play could certainly be a feature that has been nailed for the game, so keep your fingers crossed.