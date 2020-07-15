Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Romance Options: Details, New Features, and more

Ubisoft expands upon this existing feature in new ways with the upcoming Viking RPG.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will feature romance options like AC Odyssey but this time with even more freedom.

Let’s take a look at what to expect.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Romance Options

Romancing other characters in games has been going on for a while now. They are an integral part in creating an immersive story, and add a layer of emotional complexity to the titles it features in.

The Mass Effect and Witcher series are both titles where it’s possible to enter different romances. With these decisions comes different consequences, as with many of the decisions made within both games.

However, things typically follow a formula when you play a game where you can choose a male or female version of the protagonist.

If you choose a male, they will have a specific set of characters open to being romanced. If you choose a female, the set is usually different.

INTER-GALACTIC LOVE: Mass Effect’s romance options even extended to different alien species

But what about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

Interestingly, in a podcast with IGN, Ubisoft’s Youssef Maguid confirmed that this time around things would be different.

There will be ‘multiple people you can romance in the game, and you can romance all of them as either gender.’

As we know, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is playable either as male or female Eivor. That would mean that regardless of Eivor’s gender, there are no restrictions on romancing any of the characters available for such.

AC Odyssey was different, however. It featured two separate characters, while Assassin’s Creed Valhalla features one character, who can either be played as male or female.

LOOKING FOR LOVE: We’re expecting some emotionally charged romantic narratives to feature

It’s rumoured that the Animus has something to do with explaining how all of this is possible in the story.

We’re certainly excited to see how it all ties in!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is scheduled for release on 17 November 2020. It’s coming to Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X, PS5, PC, and Google Stadia.

