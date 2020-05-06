Is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Xbox One? Release date, Xbox 20/20, Gameplay Reveal and more

The game will arriving Holiday 2020, but what could be in store for us with the Xbox One version?

Is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Xbox One? You bet it is!

But what can Xbox One owners expect to experience come Holiday 2020? How could the game end up playing and looking compared to the incoming next gen powerhouse that is Xbox Series X?

Let’s take closer look.

Watch the Assasin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer below!

Is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Xbox One?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be coming in hot on Xbox One, alongside a ton of other platforms.

PS4, PS5, PC, Google Stadia and of course Xbox Series X will all be able to run the game.

READ MORE: Does Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have multiplayer?

Gameplay Reveal for Xbox One?

At the moment, anticipation is building for the Xbox 20/20 event on Thursday.

Ubisoft confirmed they’ll be showing the first gameplay reveal for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on the Xbox Series X, and we can’t wait.

It’s not confirmed yet if we’ll see gameplay for the game of the Xbox One specifically – however we don’t anticipate gameplay itself changing across platforms.

ON THE HORIZON: The gameplay reveal is coming very soon indeed.

Rather, the main differences will be associated with the power of the console itself – of which there could be many…

Xbox One graphics vs. Xbox Series X

Xbox One is still a very powerful console, boasting some seriously impressive specs.

Games look fantastic on the console, and we should expect to see a high standard of graphics grace our screens come release time.

That being said, there is lot to look forward to with the Xbox Series X version, specifically when it comes to graphics…

GOT A QUESTION I’D LIKE TO AXE YOU: Fans of the series will have to wait until the reveal to get their answers!

The Xbox Series X’s ray-tracing ability could be a game-changer.

Ray-tracing allows vast improvements in lighting effects, which could really shine with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s varied landscapes and settings.

The though of what the icy morning waters will look like, as your boat quietly sails towards the shore, quite literally gives us chills.

Frame Rate on Xbox One vs. Xbox Series X

Microsoft claims that the Xbox Series X can play games up to 120FPS. The Xbox One can go up to 60FPS – but will you feel the difference when playing?

It’s a question which can divide much of the gaming community, but objectively speaking – you may.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on the Xbox One will no doubt play very smoothly. However the next gen console could have the edge if we just look at the numbers.

READ MORE: Is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla an RPG?

Mind you – think back to how good A.C Odyssey looked and you’ll surely be more than satisfied with the next instalment.

Excited for Xbox 20/20? We sure are and we’ll be sharing all the latest from big event with you right here.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Xbox Series X gameplay reveal countdown