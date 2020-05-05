Is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Xbox Series X? Xbox 20/20, Xbox One comparison, Gameplay reveal, Wish-list, Graphics and more

So is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Xbox Series X? What could players expect to see if so?

The highly anticipated game is set to release on numerous platforms, but is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Xbox Series X?

The good news is that Ubisoft confirmed that we will see an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay reveal at the upcoming Xbox 20/20 event.

On 7 May at 4pm GMT/ 11am ET we’ll catch our first official glimpse of what Assassin’s Creed looks and plays like on the Xbox Series X.

We’re so excited, we’ve even made some predictions of our own as to what what we might see.

However until the official reveal, there are still some burning questions fans may have about the Assassin’s Creed Xbox Series X experience.

Let’s take a closer look…

Watch the Assasin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer below!

Is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Xbox Series X?

That’s a big ‘yes’. The game is also coming to a ton of other platforms.

It’s been announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be playable on the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Google Stadia.

Not bad at all, if we do say so ourselves.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Map: Comparisons, Size, Details and more

Graphics on the Xbox Series X

Is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Xbox Series X going to look as amazing as we ‘re hoping it will?

Well, let’s look at what we know about the next gen console first.

We know that Xbox Series X has some serious power built in. The specs speak for themselves! But will the technology be used to its full potential?

CINEMATIC: We’ve seen some beautifully rendered shots in the trailer, but the gameplay itself could look different

One feature of the Xbox Series X is ray-tracing. What is ray-tracing? Well put simply it makes in-game lighting look far more realistic.

Lighting makes a huge difference in games and can really make or break the atmosphere – especially for more subtle and quieter moments.

We have our fingers crossed that Ubisoft will be utilising this to their full advantage with the upcoming game.

READ MORE: Is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla an RPG?

8K and up to 120fps

Microsoft claims that the Xbox Series X will be able to run games in 4K resolution at 60 fps (frames per second).

They also say that there is there could be the possibility to run games at 120 fps and 8K also.

With the Xbox One being able to run at up to 60fps, we could expect to see a much smoother running version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on the next gen console.

DOUBLE THE POWER: The Xbox Series X is apparently twice as powerful as the Xbox One in some ways

This will be very welcome for fans of the series, who enjoy the slick, dynamic and fluid combat.

It could also makes facial animations and everything else in the Valhalla world come to life in a way never seen before.

Loading times

The Xbox Series X boasts a 1 TB SSD. What this means is that loading times will be very quick indeed.

If this translates into both loading at the start of the game and loading the enormous map, we’re in for a treat.

Again, it could be the case that the Xbox Series X version will be a real knockout in terms of performance, graphics and playability.

READ MORE: How Long is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set to release for Holiday 2020, however an exact date has yet to be set.

As usual, we’ll have everything you need to know about the upcoming game right here – so be sure to keep checking back in with us.