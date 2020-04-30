Can you play as a female in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Character options for Eivor in Ubisoft’s new game

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been announced by Ubisoft – can you play as a female or male?

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey introduced some brilliant new features to the series and it looks like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be continuing this trend in several different ways…

Not only will the new game likely be more RPG based like it’s two predecessors, but the main character (named Eivor) will be very customisable…

Watch the Assasin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer below!

Is Eivor a female?

Yes and no… Eivor the protagonist and main playable character in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a ‘Viking who participated in the Viking raids in England.

The name of your character is always going to be Eivor, however, you can choose their gender – presumably, this means, just like in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey you will be able to play as a female character.

However, unlike the previous game, the two characters aren’t long lost twins… but are in fact just the same character! Rather like ‘V’ in Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077.

