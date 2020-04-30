Assassins Creed Valhalla: Weapons – Tomahawk, Hidden Blades, Battleships & More!

A massive part of the series is the combat – it seems Valhalla will be taking this to the next level!

The Assassin’s Creed Trailer has released alongside the teaser image.

There is a lot of detail included characters, locations and overall tone of the game.

Clearly, we’ll be playing as a Viking and from the teaser image, our main weapon will be a giant axe!

Right now, there is little information regarding the weapons that will be available in Valhalla, but we can make some pretty accurate assumptions based on previous games!

Watch the Assasin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer below!

Tomahawk

The Tomahawk has seen a lot of action throughout the series’ life span.

SWING AND THROW – There are many ways to attack using an axe allowing the player to choose their play style!

In Assassins Creed 3 the main weapon used was the iconic tomahawk. However, in this game, it seems the tomahawk is being somewhat replaced with a larger axe.

This will most likely play very similarly to the tomahawk, but with a slightly different cosmetic look.

The Axe/Tomahawk has been a fan favourite weapon of the series, but it is definitely not the most iconic…

Hidden Blades

The Hidden Blades were a staple of the first few games of the Assassins Creed series. However, in the mist recent game “Assassins Creed: Odyssey” the focus was more on unlocking other weapons like swords and axes.

STAY IN THE SHADOWS – Use the Hidden Blade to kill your targets with subtlety!

Many fans are wanting the classic gameplay to return, with a much larger focus on the hidden blade combat.

After watching the trailer, it is clear they will be a part of the combat and assassinations, and we can’t wait to get our hands on them!

Battleships

We’ve seen naval combat in a number of Assassins Creed titles.

TRAVEL THE WORLD – The sailing mechanics were introduced in AC 3, then perfect in Black Flag and future games!

Some players are a huge fan of this combat, but others despise the change to the original style.

It is very likely that Sea-based combat will be a large part of the game, due to the explorative nature of the Viking period.

This, unfortunately, will not have canons due to the time period, so bows and boarding will be the primary way you’ll have to attack others on the sea.

