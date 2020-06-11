Valhalla is on its way, and Sony’s PlayStation 5 is set to make it the best Assassin’s Creed yet.

With the PS5 reveal incoming today, we turn our attention to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Sony’s next-gen console!

Here’s what you need to know.

The title is scheduled for release for Holiday 2020.

It’s not yet confirmed as to the exact date, so we’ll have to see if it comes out alongside, or after the PS5 itself.

Price

There is no listing so far for the price of the title on PS5. We’ll be sure to update this section they release the information!

If you head over to the Ubisoft store you’ll see prices for Xbox One, PC, and PS4 however.

There are also options to pre-order, but none as of yet for the PS5 version.

Gameplay

There are a ton of new features set to appear in the game, and many enhancements to existing gameplay mechanics too. Here are a few worth mentioning.

Raids

You’ll get to take part in Viking raids for resources and supplies. You’ll come up against fortresses, which you’ll have to take to ensure victory.

Settlements

Build and manage your own settlements and clans in the title. We don;t know the full details just yet, but it looks like there will be a ton of depth to be had here.

Hidden Blades return

As per the trailers, the main character will be able to use the hidden blades once more! A fan favourite, it’s not the only thing Ubisoft has listened to fans about…

Levelling up changes

In previous games, you’d have to reach a certain level to unlock the next mission. That will be done away with for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, meaning you’ll get to experience the game in the way you want to.

FINALLY: Play the game the way you want, without needing to grind for story progression

PS5 Loading times

Sony has made some big promises about the PS5, and it is backed up by the hardware that will be inside the new console.

The specs list is truly remarkable…

CPU: 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU Architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Memory/Interface: 16GB GDDR6/256-bit

Memory Bandwidth: 448GB/s

Internal Storage: Custom 825GB SSD

IO Throughput: 5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)

Expandable Storage: NVMe SSD Slot

What does all that mean? Thankfully our friends over at Stealth Optional were able to explain.

AND MY AXE: The new logo for Valhalla is here

Sony are not going for raw power, though that isn’t lacking, but instead the ability to load an ungodly amount of data extremely quickly. The PS5 will be able to load 2GB of data in a quarter of a second. That is truly ridiculous.

For Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla it means any fast travel will truly be FAST TRAVEL. No waiting for the world to load in or getting a cut scene to watch as you move from point to point. In fact, Sony may even have to slow things down at first as developers adjust to the speed of the new console.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer

The first trailer for the next instalment of the Assassin’s Creed franchise was released on Thursday, 30 April. It’s pretty epic, so worth checking out below.

Gameplay Reveal

As part of Inside Xbox, we saw another ‘gameplay’ reveal. Take a look below for even more footage of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in action.

MORE…MORE!: The footage teases some gameplay, but we're hungry for more!

