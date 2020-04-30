Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Characters: Protagonist, Female lead & more

The Assassin’s Creed teaser could be revealing clues about the protagonist, amongst other things!

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer is on the way, but those who want an early look at the game’s characters, we’ve got you covered.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Protagonist Reveal

Here’s what we’ve seen so far for the mysterious character in the middle of the awesome artwork.

It’s yet to be officially confirmed if the character is the protagonist in the game, however it could give us a good idea of what to expect visually speaking.

IT’S A BOY: The addition of the beard shows us that this artwork features a male character

The typically knotted ‘Viking style’ beard lends to rumours that this game may be set in the Viking era.

With this yet to be officially confirmed, this would still be very much a speculative guess on our end. However, going from general aesthetics and styles, we may not be far off.

Female lead?

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey gave you the choice of choosing a male or female lead, and despite the Valhalla outwork, expect this to be the same for the new title.

Early rumours for the new game suggested that it was only to be a female lead named Jora, but it’s likely there is still some truth in that story.

IDENTITY CRISIS – This image of a female lead emerged last year

After winning a lot of points for the option of a female lead on Odyssey, it’s hard to see Ubisoft backtracking on this.

Perhaps the protagonist outside of the animus could be female this time?

