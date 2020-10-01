header decal
01 Oct 2020

*UPDATED* Minecraft Live: Date, content leak, stream, Update 1.17, announcements & more

The future of Minecraft will be revealed to everyone in the special live stream! Will we get a new mob?

01 Oct 2020

*UPDATED* Minecraft Update 1.17: Content leaked? What could Mojang add next? Release date, Minecraft Live, End update, cave update, & more

When could the next update arrive? And what will it add to everyone's favourite sandbox game?

Minecraft LIVE LEAK: Update 1.17 revealed? News, Updates & more

A streamer may have told the world just what content Mojang is going to announce this weekend!

01 Oct 2020

Minecraft PS5: PS5 Showcase Clues? Minecraft 2020, latest news & more

Will we get a special new edition for Sony's next-gen console? Or will Microsoft leave players high & dry?

16 Sep 2020

Minecraft Dungeons PS5: PS5 Showcase, PRICE REVEALED, Latest News, Graphics, and more

Mojang's next adventure arrives soon, but will you still be able to play it on Sony's new hardware?

16 Sep 2020

Minecraft Dungeons: Creeping Winter DLC, Release Date, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, Reviews, Guides & more

A new Minecraft title is OUT NOW - but it is drastically different from the usual sandbox adventure!

08 Sep 2020

Minecraft Dungeons Crossplay CONFIRMED! Gamescom, Details, and more

Band together, no matter the platform, with this new and exciting feature for the dungeon crawler!

29 Aug 2020

Minecraft Realms: 5 New Maps & Games now available

Despite being seven years old, the mode is still receiving updates - but which new addition will you go for>

21 Aug 2020

Minecraft Dungeons: Creeping Winter DLC release date, new features, free update coming & more

A whole new adventure is coming to Mojang's dungeon crawler game. When can you play it?

18 Aug 2020

Minecraft: Is it on Nintendo Switch? - Content, Price, Cross-Platform and More!

Minecraft is now available on Nintendo Switch with some amazing content and features!

29 Jul 2020

Minecraft PS5 Gameplay: What to Expect, Ray Tracing, 4k Textures, FPS Increase, Render Distance and More!

The PS5 will bring an awesome new look to some of our favourite games, including Minecraft!

10 Jul 2020

Minecraft Nether Achievements: Full List, Piglins, Netherite Armour, Target Blocks, Nether Biomes & More

They may not be the most challenging achievements, but they sure are time consuming!

06 Jul 2020

Minecraft Shaders Guide: How to Install, Best Shaders, Nether Update & More

Shaders allow players to brighten up their in-game experience, and there are PLENTY to choose from!

06 Jul 2020

Minecraft: How to get Honey - Guide, Honeycomb, Honey blocks, Beehives, Tips & Tricks, and more

Want to get your hands on that sweet stuff, but without getting stung? Here's how you do it...

05 Jul 2020

Minecraft: How to Tame a Horse - Guide, Tips & Tricks, and more

If you want to harness the power of these majestic animals, then you'll need to follow these steps...

04 Jul 2020

Minecraft: How to make Smooth Stone - Guide, Tips & Tricks, and more

We take things back to basics, and show you exactly how to make this essential material in the game.

04 Jul 2020

Minecraft Dungeons Jungle Awakens: Release date, Guides, Platforms, Price, Gameplay, Corrupted Seeds, Runes, Soundtrack, Pandas, New Missions, and more

The long awaited DLC is just around the corner, but what can we expect to encounter in this new setting?

03 Jul 2020

V10 R-League Round 4 Winners & Losers: Red Bull complete faultless clean sweep

Porsche, Williams and Suzuki also impressed this week at the sensational Vallelunga circuit.

29 Sep 2020

Get £15 BACK when you buy any PS5 or Xbox Series X controller, accessory or game with this epic deal!

Whichever next-gen console, game, controller or accessory you're looking to buy... this deal could put £15 back in your pocket!

25 Sep 2020

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Sherwood Forest confirmed as new location

Narrative Director, Darby McDevitt has exclusively revealed a new location that will feature in the game.

23 Sep 2020

