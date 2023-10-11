Minecraft Mob Vote 2023: All three mobs, when & how to vote, and more

This year's Minecraft Mob Vote is just around the corner, giving the Minecraft community a chance to decide which new mob will be added to the game in the highly-anticipated 1.21 update! Mojang has ramped up the excitement for the game’s annual update, revealing details regarding Minecraft Live 2023 in a recent trailer. The Minecraft Live 2023 event will not only provide glimpses of what's on the horizon but will also unveil the eagerly-awaited Mob Vote winner!

Last year's Mob Vote winner was the Sniffer: an ancient mob that was once thought to be extinct. Now, it has been playfully exploring the Overworlds since last summer, unearthing ancient seeds and charming us with its "gentle giant" demeanour. This year, the Mob Vote makes a triumphant return, featuring three new mobs in contention.

If you're eager to help Minecraft developers decide which new mob will be developed and added to the game in the next major update, read on to discover all the details we have about the upcoming Minecraft Mob Vote 2023.

When and how to submit my vote for Minecraft Mob Vote 2023?

You'll have the opportunity to cast your vote for the Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 starting from Friday, 13 October at 1 PM EDT / 6 PM BST until Sunday, 15 October at 1:15 PM EDT / 6:15 PM BST.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Mojave

Like last year, you can vote for the Mob Vote within Minecraft! Additionally, you can join the live event server on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition to cast your vote. You can also cast your vote on Minecraft.net or via the Minecraft Launcher.

All three mobs in Minecraft Mob Vote 2023

This year, there will be three mobs to choose from: the crab, the armadillo, and the penguin.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Mojave

First up is the crab, a vibrant blue-shelled creature that calls the mangrove swamp biome home. In the official video, Mojang highlights the appeal of the crab's claw, which grants players the ability to place blocks from a greater distance.

Next, we have the armadillo. This endearing animal inhabits the savanna biome and has a tendency to curl into a protective ball when startled. Notably, the armadillo drops a scute, which can be utilised to craft a unique type of armour — wolf armour! This provides added protection for your loyal wolf companion.

Lastly, the final contender is the penguin! You'll find these charming creatures waddling along the stony shores biome. While a bit clumsy on land, the penguin showcases its true prowess as a swift swimmer in the water. This amphibious mob can significantly enhance your boat's speed, making aquatic travel a breeze.

When will Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 results be announced?

The Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 results will be announced in the upcoming Minecraft Live 2023. The Minecraft Live 2023 event will be held on Sunday, 15 October 2023, at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST. You can find out when exactly the live stream will start in your local timezone using this global showtime link provided by Mojang.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Mojave

According to past trends, the livestream typically lasts around two hours. This includes the pre-show, which usually spans about half an hour, showcasing Minecraft YouTubers and their most memorable moments from the past year.

Mojang then kicks off the show with reveals for their other games, including Minecraft Legends, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft: Education Edition. After that, there is an hour of updates about the main game itself, including the much-anticipated Minecraft Live Mob Vote!

You can catch Minecraft Live 2023 on the official Minecraft YouTube channel or on the official website, Minecraft.net, on 15 October. If you happen to miss the livestream, don't fret; the VOD will be available to watch on YouTube afterwards.

