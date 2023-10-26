Today we're going to show you how to tame a horse in Minecraft. The obvious highlight of Minecraft is its creation and exploring elements, but there's a lot more to do in this game than that.

There are a lot of animals and creatures in the open world of Minecraft, including horses. So, much like horses are in the real world, they can be of a lot of use in Minecraft.

You may have seen videos and screenshots of players riding horses in Minecraft, but how can you do the same? We've got everything you need to know about taming horses in Minecraft right here!

How to tame a horse

To tame a horse, you first have to find a wild horse. Thankfully, that's not particularly difficult to do, as there are a lot of easily accessible areas where horses roam freely.

Horses can be found in forest and grassland areas of the map, which is a large part of the above-ground biome. When you find a horse, approach it and feed it one of the foods that horses like the most.

click to enlarge Credit: Mojang Studios / Xbox Game Studios

These include horse apples, wheat, golden apples, golden carrots, and hay bales. Keep feeding the horse these food items until red hearts appear above it. This indicates that you've tamed the horse and it'll follow you by your side from now on.

There's so much you can do with horses as well once you've managed to tame one. You can breed them with other horses, ride them around the map and even equip them with specific armour types that suit them.

Please keep in mind that to ride a horse, you'll need to have a saddle. Riding a horse is way faster than walking or running, and horses can gallop over 1 block high obstacles that you'd either have to jump over or go around.