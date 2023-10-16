Minecraft Live 2023 Summary: Star Wars DLC, mob vote winner, and more

This year's Minecraft Live has just concluded, which provided a glimpse into what's to come in the highly anticipated 1.21 update of 2024 for this universally beloved sandbox game. Speaking of popularity, Mojang proudly announced that Minecraft has now surpassed 300 million copies sold, a milestone that Microsoft enthusiastically proclaims to cement its status as the best-selling video game of all time.

During the live show, fans were not only treated to the introduction of two new DLCs and the announcement of the mob vote winner, but also a tantalizing preview of the fresh features and mechanics set to arrive with Minecraft Vanilla Update 1.21. Additionally, developers assured fans of their commitment to strike a balance between adding new things and revisiting and improving existing features.

The livestream was filled to the brim with exciting information that is sure to propel Minecraft to even greater heights. Without further ado, here’s a summary of all the major announcements from the Minecraft Live 2023 event.

Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC

For all the Star Wars enthusiasts out there, a special treat awaits! Arriving on the Minecraft Marketplace on 7 November is the Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC. Set against the backdrop of the Clone Wars, players will have the opportunity to train alongside legendary figures like Yoda and Mace Windu, and embark on an epic journey from padawan to Jedi knight.

In this immersive DLC, wield your lightsaber and harness the Force to battle against formidable monsters and engage in duels with other Jedi. Perhaps most excitingly, players will have the chance to embark on an unforgettable adventure with familiar Star Wars characters while exploring iconic locations!

Planet Earth III DLC

Following the success of the Frozen Planet II DLC, which was a creative collaboration between BBC Earth and Minecraft Education that redefined how stories of our world could be experienced, Minecraft is gearing up for its next collaborative venture – the Planet Earth III DLC, set to debut in 2024.

The Planet Earth III DLC aims to immerse players in the wonders of the natural world, conveying the vital message of the interconnectedness of all elements in nature and our responsibility to safeguard the planet. Celebrated for its infusion of scientific research and unexpected gameplay, this DLC promises an unforgettable journey through the Earth's wonders.

Minecraft Vanilla Update 1.21: New features

Mojang has something in store for combat-loving players! The Minecraft Vanilla Update 1.21 is slated for a mid-2024 release and promises an array of exciting additions.

For players who enjoy combat in Minecraft, the Trial Chambers are a thrilling new addition designed with replayability in mind. These chambers will be procedurally generated underground structures, offering fresh and unique challenges for players to overcome.

Minecraft’s upcoming newest hostile mod, The Breeze, will appear in these trial chambers. Described by Mojang as a mobile mob, "The Breeze moves by jumping and shoots projectiles of wind energy that explode on impact. If it collides with a player or entity, it explodes immediately. These explosions cover a blast radius of a few cubic blocks, deal a small amount of damage, and knock back all entities in the area."

The Copper Bulb is a new lighting source. Although it starts off dim, you can enhance its brightness by oxidising it with an Axe, allowing for improved visibility within the Trial Chamber, or any of your own constructions!

An automated crafting system aptly named "The Crafter" streamlines the crafting process. Simply input the crafting recipe with the required materials, power up the Crafter, and watch as it seamlessly creates and dispenses the item for you!

A variant of the Spawner, the Trial Spawner adapts based on the number of players in its proximity. It spawns more mobs for a heightened challenge and offers superior loot when faced with a larger group of players in combat.

Mob Vote 2023 winner: The Armadillo

Mojang has unveiled the results of this year's mob vote. In the lead-up to Minecraft Live, three potential mobs were introduced to the community for consideration: the crab, penguin, and armadillo.

Now that the voting has concluded, the collective decision has landed on the armadillo as the next addition to the game. Players can anticipate the armadillo to debut as part of the 1.21 update in mid-2024.

The armadillo secured victory with a 42.3% win percentage, followed by the crab at 32.5%, and the penguin at 25.2%. For those whose favoured mob did not claim victory, take solace in the knowledge that the frog successfully leapt its way into the game despite losing the vote last year, leaving open the possibility for the crab and penguin to make their mark in the game in the coming year!

Minecraft 15th Anniversary celebration

The year 2024 will mark a momentous occasion - Minecraft's 15th Anniversary! While specific details are yet to be revealed, it has been confirmed that 2024 will kick off with a grand celebration in honour of this significant milestone in the game's history.

Get ready for a monumental update with the launch of Minecraft 1.21 in mid-2024!