Minecraft: Can you breed parrots?

Can you breed parrots in Minecraft? Some players will be surprised at how much depth there is to the animals within the Minecraft world, but can you breed them?

We love Minecraft's addictively simple gameplay. The title is a combination of Lego and an open-world game that's always fun to explore. Animals roam the jungles and seas in the game, and it's possible to tame some of these creatures.

Can you go one further and breed animals such as parrots in captivity, though? We've got everything you need to know right here!

Can you breed parrots?

To breed parrots, you first have to tame a couple of them. Parrots can be found in the jungle areas of the map, but are quite rare, so you'll need to be patient when looking for one.

There are five different colours of parrots as well and these are red, blue, green, cyan, and grey. So, keep your eyes peeled, as some definitely stand out more against the trees than others.

Parrots like to eat seeds, so you can feed one beetroot seeds, melon seeds, pumpkin seeds or wheat seeds. When red hearts appear above the bird's head, this signifies you've tamed it.

Cookies no longer work for taming parrots, after the developers found out that chocolate is toxic to real-life birds!

Breeding parrots

After taming two parrots, you'll need to put them into a cage in your farm and let them work their magic. While the breeding parrots are in "love mode" (yes, it's actually called that), they'll only need a few seconds for a baby parrot to spawn.

Baby parrots will grow into adult parrots after a few days and their colour will be a combination of their parents' colours.

It was the case until recently that breeding parrots wasn't possible in Minecraft. However, thanks to regular updates, this has been added to the game.