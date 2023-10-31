Minecraft: Best Ancient City seeds

If you're in search of the best Ancient City seeds in Minecraft, you're in luck! In this article, we'll explore some of the popular Ancient City seeds and where to find them.

For those who may be unfamiliar, an Ancient City in Minecraft can be thought of as an underground treasure trove, housing valuable and rare loot that can't be obtained elsewhere in the game.

However, locating these Ancient Cities can be a challenging and complex process if you're not sure where to look. That's where we come in to assist you on your quest to uncover these hidden gems via ancient city seeds in the Minecraft world.

Best Ancient City Seeds in Minecraft

Here are the top five ancient city seeds that are ready to be explored in Java 1.19+ and the upcoming 1.20 update. Plus, the good news is that most of these seeds are also supported by the Bedrock edition. So, without further ado, Let's dive into it.

Seed: 6755399450060257

Amidst the lush green forest in this seed, you'll stumble upon two distinct portals. The first portal can be found at coordinates (2.68, -21, -0.815), and the second one awaits your exploration at (-160, -21, 179).

Seed: 13792273859826145

In this seed, there are two ancient cities to discover in Savanna. The first one is conveniently located just below your spawn point and can be accessed through two portals, one at coordinates (66, -21, 1.3) and another at (131, -21, -175).

To find the second ancient city, you'll need to head near a village. This second ancient city can also be accessed through two portals, with one at coordinates (-362, 72, -547).

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Nvidia

Seed: 8444249313332722

Here, in the savanna near the Pillager outpost, you'll discover an ancient city. The first set of portals for this city can be found at coordinates (17, -21, and 18). As for the second set, we'll leave that discovery up to you—it's not too far away.

Seed: 562949967439464

Now, let's move into the Meadow biome. Beneath the rolling plains, you'll find two ancient cities waiting to be explored. These cities also contain dripstone caves are located at coordinates (1.7, -21, 0) and (-240, -21, 96).

Seed: 1407374883562976

Finally, in the plains, you'll encounter another city in the seed. Make your way towards the portal located at coordinates (20.2, -21, 0.0). If you find this information a bit tricky to grasp, you can refer to the video source provided below to get a better understanding and guidance.

How to use Minecraft seed

Finally how to use seeds? In both Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition follow a nearly identical process, with only slight differences in how they are generated. In Minecraft Java, you initiate the procedure by launching the game and creating a new world. Subsequently, you click on "More World Options," and within the corresponding text box, you input your desired seed number.

Conversely, in the Bedrock Edition, the process is slightly tweaked. You start by accessing the "Create New" section and then select the "Create New World" option.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Minecraft

This will lead you to the game settings, where you'll find an Advanced option. Clicking on "Advanced" allows you to enter your preferred seed. Once done, you're all set to create your world with the chosen seed.

So, that is pretty much what you need to know about Best Ancient City seeds in Minecraft. For more on the game be sure to check out Minecraft Update 1.21 and how to breed horses in Minecraft.