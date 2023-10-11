How to Watch Minecraft Live 2023

Mojang has ramped up the excitement for the upcoming 1.21 update, revealing details regarding Minecraft Live 2023 in a recent trailer. The Minecraft Live 2023 event will not only provide a platform for exciting announcements from both Minecraft and Minecraft: Legends but also offer previews of what's on the horizon, along with the much-anticipated revelation of the mob vote winner.

Last year, the monumental Minecraft 1.20 update brought many long-awaited and exciting changes to the game, including the gorgeous Cherry Blossom biome, the adorable Sniffer mob, armour customisation, and an archaeology system. However, now that the hype has settled, the community's focus has shifted towards the eagerly anticipated 1.21 update, which promises a wealth of exciting new changes!

If you're eager to be among the first to uncover what the 1.21 update has in store, read on to discover all the details we have about the upcoming Minecraft Live 2023.

When is Minecraft Live 2023?

Mojang announced the date and time for the Minecraft Live 2023 event in the recent trailer. The Minecraft Live 2023 event will be held on Sunday, 15 October 15, 2023, at 10 AM PDT / 1 PM EDT / 6 PM BST, and will reveal the first details about the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update.

According to past trends, the livestream typically lasts around two hours. This includes the pre-show, which usually spans about half an hour, showcasing Minecraft YouTubers and their most memorable moments from the past year.

Mojang then kicks off the show with reveals for their other games, including Minecraft Legends, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft: Education Edition. After that, there is an hour of updates about the main game itself, including the much-anticipated Minecraft Live Mob Vote!

Here's the Minecraft Live 2023 start time in your timezone:

Time zone Minecraft Live 2023 start time Pacific Time Zone (PT) 10:00am Central Time (CT) 12:00pm Eastern Standard Time (EDT) 1:00pm British Summer Time (BST) 6:00pm Central European Summertime (CEST) 7:00pm Indian Standard Time (IST) 10:30pm Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 2:00am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 3:00am

How do I watch Minecraft Live 2023?

You can catch Minecraft Live 2023 on the official Minecraft YouTube channel or on the official website, Minecraft.net, on 15 October. If you happen to miss the livestream, don't fret; the VOD will be available to watch on YouTube afterwards.

Minecraft 1.21 Mob Vote details

Voting for the Mob Vote will be open for over 48 hours before Minecraft Live. Voting opens at 1 PM EDT / 6 PM BST on Friday, 13 October, and closes at 1:15 PM EDT / 6:15 PM BST on Sunday, 15 October.

Like last year, you can vote for the Mob Vote within Minecraft! Join the live event server on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition to cast your vote. You can also vote on Minecraft.net or via the Minecraft Launcher.

There will be three mobs to choose from: the crab, the armadillo, and the penguin:

The crab grants players the ability to place blocks from a greater distance

grants players the ability to place blocks from a greater distance The armadillo can be utilised to craft wolf armour, which provides added protection for your loyal wolf companion

can be utilised to craft wolf armour, which provides added protection for your loyal wolf companion The penguin can significantly enhance your boat's speed, making aquatic travel a breeze

