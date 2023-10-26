Minecraft: How To Make Obsidian

We're going to show you how to make obsidian in Minecraft. Obsidian is one of the strongest and most useful materials that you can use in Minecraft, but how do you make it?

Well, we first need to understand what obsidian is and for those that don't know, it's more commonly known as volcanic rock. It's a jet-black colour in Minecraft, just like it is in real life.

Where do you find it though? And how can you make it using the game's famous crafting mechanism? We've got everything you need to know about obsidian in Minecraft right here!

How to make obsidian

So, there are a few ways to make obsidian in Minecraft and these mirror how the material is made in real life too. Active volcanoes are constantly erupting molten-hot magma that eventually cools down and forms obsidian.

Sometimes the relatively cool temperatures of the atmosphere can cool lava to obsidian, but it's at its most dramatic when it makes contact with the water and cools rapidly.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Mojang Studios / Xbox Game Studios

You can replicate this in Minecraft, as pouring water onto naturally occurring lava does produce blocks of obsidian.

Clouds of steam will be produced by this and eventually black blocks of obsidian will be there for the taking.

Finding/purchasing obsidian

You can always purchase obsidian by bartering, but that's not as fun. You can find obsidian occurring naturally in some locations, but this is rare. Some examples are portals to the Overworld and Netherworld.

You'll need some powerful weapons to survive here, and also a strong pickaxe to be able to mine the obsidian. We'd recommend at least a diamond pick to make a dent in the obsidian.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Mojang Studios / Xbox Game Studios

The most common place to find obsidian is The End, but this is also one of the most dangerous areas on the map. So, it's not for the faint of heart or the inexperienced in Minecraft. The rewards, though, are potentially huge.