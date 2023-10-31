Let's get straight to it, we know why you're here. You want to find out if Minecraft Java players can play with Minecraft Bedrock players. This guide will give you a rundown on Minecraft Java players playing with Bedrock players and all the other details you'll need on crossplay.

Crossplaying on Minecraft allows players with different versions of the game to play with each other through servers, LAN, or Realms. This makes Minecraft more accessible to a wide variety of players in the gaming community.

What is Minecraft crossplay?

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Mojang Studios, Xbox Game Studios

Playing Minecraft on a single-player can become quite lonely. This brings us to the feature of crossplay multiplayer wherein Minecraft players can play the game with their friends which makes the gaming experience more fun and thrilling.

Players get to use different versions or platforms of Minecraft to play together in the same world or server. Some examples include the different Minecraft editions such as Minecraft: Java Edition, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, Minecraft Legacy Console Edition, and different platforms such as Windows, macOS, Linux, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and more.

Can Minecraft Java play with Bedrock?

Now that you know how multiplayer crossplay works, this brings us to the question if Minecraft Java players can play with Minecraft Bedrock players?

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Mojang Studios, Xbox Game Studios

According to the Minecraft official website, they have provided a guide of frequently asked questions for both the Minecraft Java and Bedrock Editions. For the Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, all versions of this edition are cross-compatible and players can enjoy the game with one another through servers, LAN, and Realms. However, this edition isn't compatible with the Minecraft Java Edition.

Meanwhile for the Minecraft: Java Edition, players on this edition have access to custom servers, mods, and other player-made features for the game. In terms of playing with the Bedrock Edition, the Java Edition won't be compatible with any servers, Realms, or worlds available through the Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

Simply put you cannot play the Minecraft: Java Edition with Bedrock Edition players and vice-versa. If you want to crossplay with your friends, you must all either have Minecraft: Java Edition, or Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. You also have the option to use third-party hosting services to bridge that gap between the two different Minecraft versions.

How can third-party hosting services allow Minecraft Java players to play with Bedrock players?

Third-party hosting services such as GeyserMC and Floodgate are proxy algorithm extensions that allow both Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition players to play on the same servers. It's an all-in-one plug-in that makes Minecraft servers compatible with both versions of the game.

Do take note though that extensions like the aforementioned do take some time to learn and set up. It's up to you if you want to take this route to be able to set up a server that allows both Java and Bedrock players to play together.

However, it still might be best to just decide with your friends which version you'd all like to play due to the complexities that come with third-party hosting services. While it may cost a bit, it's worth spending some extra cash for a version of Minecraft you'd all be able to play on.

There you have it, everything you need to know about Minecraft: Java Edition players playing with bedrock Edition players.