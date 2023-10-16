Minecraft Breeze Mob: Everything we know

During Minecraft Live 2023, Mojang unveiled exciting details about the upcoming 1.21 update, slated for release in June 2024. One of the standout features introduced was the addition of a new hostile mob known as the Breeze.

The Breeze is a nimble and playful creature that can be encountered within the newly introduced Trial Chambers. To fully explore these chambers and reap their rewards, players will likely need to face off more than one Breezes.

These grumpy bundles of wind may seem cute but they do pack a punch! With their mastery over the wind, the Breeze provides a combat encounter unlike any other in Minecraft. To ensure you’re prepared for your first battle with this new mob, here’s everything we know about the Breeze in Minecraft.

Minecraft Breeze mob abilities

The Breeze possesses the ability to attack players with wind-based attacks, including the release of an AOE wind burst known as the "Wind Charge". This ability doesn't deal any damage when it bursts and blows things away. However, it does deal damage when it collides directly with something.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Mojang

They can also manipulate the environment by activating buttons, trapdoors, and levers within their spawn room using their wind burst. With this, the room becomes part of the fight, introducing an added layer of complexity and challenge for players.

Minecraft Breeze mob location

In the 1.21 update, you will come across the Breeze jumping around and wreaking havoc in the Trial Chambers.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Mojang

Defeating the Breeze will grant players access to the trial spawners, unique blocks exclusive to these chambers. These spawners dynamically adjust their difficulty and number of rewards awarded, spawning hostile mobs and bestowing rewards according to the number of players present in the room.

So if you want to maximise the rewards from the trial chambers, be sure to be prepared to face off against more than one Breeze!

Minecraft Breeze mob release date

The Breeze mob is set to debut with the Minecraft 1.21 update, scheduled for release in June 2024.

While Mojang has kept many details under wraps, fans can anticipate further revelations in due course!

