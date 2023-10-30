Are you curious about how Minecraft servers work to improve our beloved sandbox game's multiplayer experience? If so, you're in luck! In this article, we will delve into all the details you need to know about how Minecraft servers such as its working, and more details surrounding it.

Launched over a decade ago, Minecraft has undeniably maintained its charm and continued to captivate fans for a long. Its popularity has been further enhanced by the rise of modding, which, in turn, has led to the widespread creation of multiplayer server hosting. So, without further ado, let's begin.

What are Minecraft servers?

First thing first, let us start with a bookish definition: A Minecraft server is essentially a computer designed to host a game world that allows players to connect and play together. These servers can run on a variety of hardware platforms, including personal computers, dedicated servers, and cloud-based solutions.

Hard to get it? Let us put it simply, imagine two friends living in different cities. They both want to enjoy the Minecraft experience together, sharing the same virtual world. Since they aren't on the same local network, they need a special server to facilitate. This is where third-party Minecraft servers come into play.

When they connect to the same server, they can plunge themselves into a shared world, working together on tasks, and adventures, or even competing in different game modes.

The server ensures that their gameplay is synchronized, allowing them to seamlessly interact and enjoy their virtual journey together. Of course, this is not only limited to two players and can also share their servers with multiple individuals.

How Minecraft servers work

For the tech-savvy individuals, the concept is more straightforward. Essentially, anyone with a robust, high-performance computer has the capability to set up and manage Minecraft servers. The specific system requirements, including CPU power, RAM, and storage, can vary depending on the number of players expected to join the server.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Minecraft

However, it's essential to note that these server computers need to be operational at all times. This requirement also highlights the use of operating systems distinct from traditional ones like Windows or macOS.

When the server is launched, it generates a Minecraft world. This world consists of terrain, structures, and resources, just like in single-player mode but multiple players can access the same assets and also force the changes in the environment.

How to connect with Minecraft servers

It is fairly a simple task. To connect to a Minecraft server, you will need to know the IP address or domain name of that particular multiplayer server you are interested in. You can find this information on the server's website or in the server list of a Minecraft server listing website.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Minecraft

Once you've selected your desired server, follow these steps to connect using Minecraft Java edition:

Open Minecraft Java edition. Navigate to the multiplayer section. Finally, you can enter the IP address and join.

If you're unsure about which server to choose, you can also explore all the available public servers and simply click the join server button to enter one that piques your interest.

Server owners or administrators can set rules, control access, and moderate gameplay. They can assign roles, ban or kick players, and configure the server environment to suit their vision.

Are Minecraft servers free?

Minecraft servers come in both free and paid. There are numerous free Minecraft servers available, which are quite popular among gamers. Some notable free server options include Origin Realms, Roleplay-Hub, and Purple Prison, to name just a few. These are great choices to start with.

Additionally, you can choose to spend a few dollars to join paid modded servers, which often offer added perks and additional features for you to explore. However, it's essential to exercise caution when considering paid servers. Always read reviews and check the server's credibility before subscribing.

So, that is pretty much what you need to know about how Minecraft servers work.