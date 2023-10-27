Minecraft: Can you breed fish?

Can you breed fish in Minecraft? Well, today we're going to find out in this full guide!

Minecraft allows you to tame and breed many different animals in the game, but are fish included in this? We know that we can breed horses, ocelots, parrots and more, but what about the fish in the sea?

Well, the answer to that question may surprise you and open up all sorts of new doors when it comes to farming animals in Minecraft. We've got everything you need to know about breeding fish in Minecraft right here!

Can you breed fish?

So, when we're referring to fish in this article, we're mainly talking about the tropical fish which are the most common in the game. You'll be able to find these in most temperate waters throughout the Minecraft world.

There are two ways to find tropical fish in the game. The first and safer option is to use a fishing rod to try and land tropical fish, but this only has around a 2% success rate.

click to enlarge Credit: Mojang Studios / Xbox Game Studios

The second is to dive deep into the ocean to find tropical fish. This does come with the dangers of running out of oxygen and running into more aggressive creatures in the depths.

You'll need to have some raw kelp on your to attract the fish over to you. The tropical fish will then have red hearts above them, indicating that they've been tamed by you.

You'll need two fish to be in "Love mode" for them to breed, but once this happens, they'll go over to a nearby block and lay some eggs. The eggs will hatch a few seconds later and you'll see baby tropical fish swimming around.

Salmon and dolphins can also be bred in the same way with kelp being the best food item of choice for this.