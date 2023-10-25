Minecraft: Can you change armour trims?

If you're wondering if you can change your armour trims in Minecraft, you've come to the right place!

Minecraft has been out for over a decade now, but its popularity is showing no signs of waning. What started as a small indie title has become one of the biggest video games in the world.

It's never too late to pick up the game though, and with the likes of Dungeons and Bedrock, there's so much to sink your teeth into. So, with that in mind, we're going to show you how to change your armour trims.

Can you change armour trims?

Minecraft is all about building your own world and you can style your appearance with so many different options. The 1.20 Update has added armour trims to the game.

Armour trims allow you to change how your armour looks while you're roaming round the blocky Minecraft sandbox. These trims change the colour and patterns of your armour and can symbolise where you've explored.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Mojang Studios / Xbox Game Studios

So yes, you can change your armour trims after downloading Minecraft's latest update. How do you do so, though? Well, it's not as simple as changing your armour, as you'll need an armour trim, ore and set of armour.

Creating armour trims

The armour can be any kind of armour, but the armour trim has to be crafted in a specific location. There are a lot to choose from, sixteen in total. That's too many to go into depth for this article, but an example is the Dune Armour.

This has to be created from the Dune Armor Trim, one ore and one piece of armour, with the trim being found in the Desert Pyramid. To create these, you'll need to head over to any smithing table and see what you can create.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Mojang Studios / Xbox Game Studios

As for the ores, it can be any of the following:

Iron

Copper

Gold

Lapis

Emerald

Diamond

Netherite

Redstone

Amethyst

Quartz

The ore you choose changes the base colour of the armour, while the different trims will dictate the colour of the pattern on the armour. Mix and match to find the colour combination that you prefer the most!