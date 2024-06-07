Madden 25 Cover Announcement is Coming Soon!

The Madden 25 cover announcement date has been revealed, leaving the Madden community extremely excited, and making the hype for the title go through the roof.

Players are excited to see who graces the cover of the new franchise title, and we have a good idea of who that might be.

As mentioned above, the Madden 25 cover announcement date was revealed, with the official Madden X account confirming the game cover will be unveiled on Tuesday 11 June.

Credit: Madden 25

There is still no information about who might be on the cover, which is quite surprising as last year's cover was leaked. However, so far, there is no reliable leak about the Madden 25 cover.

Despite that, we have a pretty good idea of who might make the cover.

Madden 25 Cover Athlete Predictions

Travis Kelce is without a doubt the favorite to grace the Madden 25 cover, as the Kansas City Chiefs superstar Tight End had a good 2023 season, adding yet another Super Bowl trophy to his already-filled trophy cabinet.

Madden usually opts for QBs for its cover, but most of the superstar QBs in the NFL have already made an appearance on the game cover, and EA Sports doesn't like to repeat cover athletes. This is another point in favor of Kelce as if Madden doesn't pick a QB, which is unlikely, then he is the obvious choice.

However, EA Sports might choose to go in another route, picking superstar Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson, who is now the highest-paid non-QB player in the league after signing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Vikings.

We would be surprised if Travis Kelce isn't on the Madden 25 cover.

If Madden really wants to keep the tradition of having a QB on the cover alive, then the best option is CJ Stroud. The Texan's star QB had a great 2023 season and comes into this season ready to cement his place in the elite tier of NFL QB.

Brock Purdy can also be an option, as the San Francisco 49ers QB also had a good 2023 season, leading his team to a Super Bowl appearance, and has one of the best feel-good stories in the NFL.

When it comes to this year's dark horse, that title goes to Purdy's teammate and most reliable offensive weapon, running back Christian McCaffrey, who had a phenomenal 2023 season. However, it's rare to see a running back on a Madden cover.

Will Madden 25 be on PS4?|EA Sports College Football 25 Release Date, Editions, Modes and More|Everything You Need to Know About the Madden 25 Editions!|NFL Icon Withdraws From Madden!