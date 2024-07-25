Madden 25 Game Modes - Everything You Need to Know!

The release of Madden 25 is inching closer and closer, with more information about the game being made available almost daily.

EA Sports has already revealed the cover athlete, new gameplay features, and all the game editions, and the ratings will be revealed soon. However, many players want to know which are the game modes of Madden 25.

So let's find out!

Madden 25 Game Modes

Madden 25 will have four game modes, which are Ultimate Team, Franchise, Superstar, and Quick Play.

All of these game modes deliver a unique gaming experience, and some have sub-modes inside, with Ultimate Team being the best example of that.

While the gameplay experience might not vary drastically from mode to mode, the features inside each mode normally do, which leads to modes attracting very different parts of the player base.

For example, the majority of players who play Franchise don't usually spend a lot of time in Ultimate Team, and vice versa. However, the Superstar mode is capable of attracting players from both modes, even if it isn't as popular.

Ultimate Team

Ultimate Team is the most popular game mode in the history of the Madden franchise.

It's an online mode that allows players to assemble their dream team, using current NFL superstars and also legends of the game, to battle other players, and prove they are among the best of the best Madden players.

We expect sub-modes such as Challenges, Solo Battles, Head 2 Head, House Rules, Mut Draft, Play a Friend, and Practice, to be in Ultimate Team in Madden 25. EA Sports may include a new sub-mode to Ultimate Team, but there is still no information about it.

All of these sub-modes allow players to earn coins, packs, and other rewards they can use to then upgrade their squad. As mentioned above, the goal is to create the best squad possible.

Franchise

Despite the neglect that the Franchise mode has suffered in the past few years, the mode is still extremely popular and has a loyal fan base.

As the name indicates, this mode allows players to take control of an NFL franchise of their choice, with the main goal being winning the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Players have full control of everything that is going on inside the franchise, such as scouting, hiring and firing the coaching staff, making trades, and more. It allows players to experience what it's like to be an NFL general manager.

It's worth noting that, this year Franchise mode is introducing some great new features, and revamping existing ones. This will hopefully make the mode feel more immersive, and also deliver a better gaming experience to the players.

Superstar

The Superstar mode allows players to live the life of an NFL player, experiencing the highs and lows, wins and losses, while trying to leave their mark on the league and enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Players can customize their character in a plethora of different ways, and as they play games and reach milestones, they will earn points to improve their character.

This mode tries the deliver the most realistic and immersive experience possible, to make players feel like real NFL athletes. We hope EA Sports introduces some new features to the mode, that will help accomplish just that.

Quick Play

Last but not least, we have the Quick Play mode, which has four sub-modes, Play Now, Online Head-to-Head, Pro Bowl, and Superstar KO.

Play now allows users to play a custom game against the CPU or their friends, and is the perfect mode if you just want to play a quick game.

In Online Head-to-Head, players will face off against other users, and try to win as many games as possible to climb the leaderboards. Each user will pick one of the 32 NFL teams, and they will play with the default rosters.

The more games a player wins in competitive seasons, the higher their rank in the head-to-head divisions leaderboard will be. It's a great mode if you want to play some competitive Madden, but don't want to spend time, or money, building a competitive squad in Ultimate Team.

The Pro Bowl mode lets players play the traditional Pro Bowl match, either alone or with a friend, in a couch co-op experience. As for the Superstar mode, players will draft a team of superstars, and play against each other until only one is left standing.

These are all the game modes and sub-modes, we expect to see in Madden 25. We will update this article as more information is made available, so make sure to bookmark this article.

Will Madden 25 be on PS4? | Everything You Need to Know About the Madden 25 Editions | Madden 25 Reveal Trailer is Here and Gives Fans First Look at the Game! | Madden 25 Gameplay Improvements Sound Like Smoke & Mirrors