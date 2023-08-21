You need to consider many crucial positions when building your Madden 24 Ultimate Team squad. However, no position is as important as the QB one. QBs are the star of the show, and they will run your offense.

Because of that, it's very important to find a QB with a great release in Madden. Having an elite QB, which can quickly and accurately throw the ball, will make the offense flow much better. These QBs are great at reading the defense, finding a gap on it, and completing incredibly hard throws.

In this article, you will find the best QB releases for MUT and the best animations for Superstar mode. This will give you quite the advantage over your opponents.

So, let's get right into it.

Best QB releases in Madden 24

There are plenty of QBs in Madden 24, and all of them have different strengths and weaknesses. Some might be better at deep passes, while others thrive in short and accurate throws. But the most important thing in a QB is its release.

Before buying any QB card in Madden 24, you should first check its release type. Some QBs might have bad attributes but have spectacular releases. In some cases, a great release makes up for the lack of some attributes.

There are plenty of QB release types in Madden 24. The best and also the fastest ones are:

Traditional 1

Slinger 1

Slinger 5

Slinger 3

Slinger 6

So, when you are searching for your star QB make sure he has one of these five release types. If you want your QB to have a very fast release, then prioritize the Traditional 1, Slinger 5, and Slinger 6 release types. These three specific releases will allow your QB to get the ball out as fast as possible.

There are some great QB with these releases in Madden 24 Ultimate Team. You should definitely use them since they will give you a slight advantage over your opponents.

Here are some of the best MUT QBs that have these releases:

Aaron Rodgers - Slinger 1 release

Matthew Stafford - Slinger 6 release

Anthony Richardson - Slinger 3 release

- Josh Allen - Slinger 3 release

- Justin Herbert - Slinger 5 release

- Lamar Jackson - Slinger 5 release

Best releases for Superstar mode

The best releases for Superstar mode are quite similar to the ones used for MUT QBs. In Superstar mode, fast releases are very important. They allow you to quickly get the ball out of your hands and into the hands of an open player.

Defenders also have a harder time playing against a QB with a very fast release. Since the release it's so quick, once he sees an open man, he can make the pass extremely fast. This forces the defenders to play closely to their opponents, and not give them a single inch.

When it comes to the best releases for Superstar mode, they are the following:

We advise you to pick between Traditional 1 and Slinger 5, as both are very fast releases. However, the remaining releases on the list are also quite good.

So, create your player, select one of these releases, and go dominate the league.