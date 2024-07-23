Madden 25 Gameplay Deep Dive Showcases Big Improvements

The Madden 25 Gameplay Deep Dive is finally here, and it showcases the new features coming to the game, giving fans a chance to see how they impact how the game is played.

Features such as BOOM Tech, the revamped ball carrier controls, and the newly improved hit stick were highlighted in this deep dive.

The Madden 25 Gameplay Deep Dive allowed players to have a good look at the new features coming to the game, with Greg Olsen walking us through what each feature adds to the game, and how that will impact the Madden 25 gameplay and immersion.

A More Realistic Physics System

As expected, BOOM Tech was under the spotlight, as this feature introduces a new physics system, that aims to deliver the most realistic physical outcomes, making Madden 25 the most realistic it can be.

BOOM Tech adds a plethora of new tackles, and more realistic physical animations, especially in 1v1 tackles, where the player's momentum, weight, power, and player ratings are taken into consideration to deliver the most realistic outcome.

Hit Stick, Ball Carrier, and Pass Blocking Mechanics Revamped

The hit stick was finally revamped, with timing now playing a huge factor, if a tackle is timed too early or too late it won't be as effective. So now there is actually some skill behind this feature, and the players will need to choose the perfect time to use the hit stick.

Another feature that underwent a revamp was the ball carrier mechanic, as now, similar to the BOOM Tech feature, the balance system will take into consideration the player's ratings, weight, speed, abilities, the angle of the tackle, among many others, to deliver authentic animations, and make the run game fell more realistic.

All the ball carrier, animations, and abilities, were updated to work with this new physical system, and new animations were also introduced. The right stick was revamped, giving users more control over their players. Furthermore, new skill move animations were added,

The updated pass blocking was perhaps the best feature showcased in this deep dive. Players will be able to choose from eight different pass-blocking adjustments before the ball is snapped, which allows users to choose which defenders they want to target, and the ones they want to block.

At the same time, new blocking animations were introduced to "form the pocket more authentically".

Huge Changes to the Catching Control Feature

New catching mechanics, and many animations, are coming in Madden 25, allowing players to have more control over their catches, as they now can combine different catch types.

A new pass button will allow players to perform incredible one-hand catches. Furthermore, players can now change the catch-type mid-animation, which is a huge change.

You can also take a look at the Madden 25 Gameplay Deep Dive full Giridion notes, for more information on the features.

What do you think of these gameplay changes? Did you like them, or do you think they won't have that huge of an impact on the gameplay? Let us know in the comments below.

