Everything You Need to Know About the Madden 25 Editions!

All of the Madden 25 Editions have been revealed, and they include some great perks.

The next entry in the Madden franchise has two editions, Standard, and Deluxe, and also one special bundle players can acquire, which includes some exclusive perks such as access to the EA Sports College Football 25 game.

Madden 25 Standard Edition

The Madden 25 Standard Edition is the most basic edition of the game, is available for the Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms, costs £59.99/$69.99, and contains the base game as well as the following pre-order rewards:

Cover Athlete Elite Player Item Choice of 2

Strategy Items Superstar Drip Gear (Xbox Series X|S only)

Legendary XP Boost (Xbox Series X|S only)

Madden 25 Deluxe Edition

The Madden 25 Deluxe Edition is available for the Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms, but is a little bit more expensive than the Standard one, as it costs £89.99/$99.99.

However, the Madden 25 Deluxe Edition contains a plethora of perks, here are all of them:

3 Day Early Access Early Access

Ultimate Team Challenges 4600 Madden Points

Includes Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One version of the game

Superstar Drip Gear (Xbox Series X|S only)

Legendary XP Boost (Xbox Series X|S only)

Choice of 2 Strategy Items Cover Athlete Elite Player Item

Madden 25 MVP Bundle

The Madden 25 MVP Bundle costs £139.99/$149.99, is available for the Xbox, and PlayStation platforms, and contains the Madden 25 and EA Sports College Football 25 base games.

Furthermore, this bundle also includes a plethora of exclusive content for both games.

Here are all the perks for Madden 25 this bundle includes:

Madden 25 3-Day Early Access (Aug 13-15)

4600 Madden Points

Includes Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One version of the game

Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges

AKA Player Item

Cover Athlete Elite Player Item

Elite Player Item - 99 OVR player in Madden NFL 24

Choice of 2 Strategy Items

Superstar Drip Gear (Xbox Series X|S only)

Legendary XP Boost (Xbox Series X|S only)

As well as the EA Sports College Football 25 perks:

3-Day Early Access (Jul 16-18)

4600 College Football Points

Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134)

Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3)

Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item)

Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item

