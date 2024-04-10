This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

The Ring of Honor program is coming to Madden 24, and it will introduce 27 fantastic cards to MUT. Similar to last year, the program is focused on legendary NFL players who left their mark on the league.

The program is built around five NFL legends who all have a 99 OVR rating. Each one of these legends has a supporting cast of five players, who also possess great attributes.

So let's find out everything about the Ring of Honor program.

Madden 24 Ring of Honor

The Madden 24 Ring of Honor program arrives at MUT on 11 April, at around 1:30pm ET/6:30pm BST, and its welcome pack includes a John Madden card that can be upgraded to 97 OVR.

As mentioned above, the Ring of Honor program introduces 27 fantastic players, including five 99 OVR Ring of Honor inductees. These five cards have some astonishing attributes and are the best in their position.

The five 99 OVR inductees players are accompanied by a supporting cast of four legendary former teammates.

Here is the upgraded 97 OVR John Madden card!

Each of the Ring of Honor inductees will have an upgrade path with an upgrade token. When you equip that upgrade token to the inductee card, and place him in the same lineup as his teammates, his teammates will receive significant attributes and ratings boosts.

These Ring of Honor tokens also unlock an extra discounted ability bucket and additional X-Factors for the Ring of Honor inductees. You can earn these tokens in Solo Challenges.

It's also worth noting that with the Madden 24 life cycling inching closer and closer to its end, and with all eyes already set on Madden 25, we can expect more 99 OVR cards to arrive at MUT soon.

Madden 24 Ring of Honor cards

Even if most of the Ring of Honor cards don't come close to the five inductees players, there are also some great 96 OVR and 98 OVR cards.

These cards also possess great attributes, and as mentioned above, they get their attributes boosted when playing alongside their inductees' teammates. Furthermore, some of them are very useful for certain theme teams.

But without further ado, let's take a look at all the Madden 24 Ring of Honor program players.

J. J. Watt

The power rusher 99 OVR card is incredible. It has some astonishing attributes such as 95 speed, 99 accuracy and 97 strength.

If you have a Texans theme team you need to get this J. J. Watt card.

Teammates

D.J. Reader - DT - 91 OVR

Jonathan Joseph - CB - 95 OVR

Tyrann Mathieu - FS - 98 OVR

Andre Johnson -WR - 98 OVR

Devin Hester

Devin Hester is one of the fastest WRs in MUT. He has 99 speed and 99 deep run routing, making him a threat every time he is on the field.

Teammates

Edgerrin James - HB - 91 OVR

Muhsin Muhammad - WR - 95 OVR

Tommie Harris - DT - 98 OVR

Greg Olsen - TE - 98 OVR

Troy Polamalu

With 99 Speed and 99 hit power, Troy Polamalu is a force to be reckoned with.

His zone and man coverage attributes are also incredible, and he is without a doubt one the best SS in Madden 24.

Teammates

Heath Miller - TE - 91 OVR

Ben Roethlisberger - QB - 95 OVR

LaMarr Woodley - LOLB - 98 OVR

Joey Porter - ROLB - 98 OVR

Eric Dickerson

Eric Dickerson is an incredible running back, with 98 speed and 98 agility. He also possesses great abilities, which some might say will make him unstoppable.

If you're looking for a great running back, then Eric Dickerson is your man.

Teammates

Doug Smith - C - 91 OVR

Chris Hinton - LT - 95 OVR

Jackie Slater - RT - 98 OVR

Nolan Cromwell - SS - 98 OVR

Michael Vick

With 99 speed, 99 running, and 99 throwing power, Michael Vick might be the best QB in Madden 24.

If you are a Falcons fan this card is a must-have!

Teammates

Alge Crumpler - TE - 91 OVR

Roddy White - WR - 95 OVR

Brian Finneran - WR - 98 OVR

DeAngelo Hall - CB - 98 OVR

This year's program also brings back two of the Madden 23 Ring of Honor Hall of Fame players. These two players are 99 OVR Lawrence Taylor and 99 OVR Tony Gonzalez.

Field Pass

The Ring of Honor program will also introduce a Field Pass with 10 levels.

This Field Pass has some great rewards, such as a 95 OVR Ring of Honor player, plenty of Season XP, coins, and the John Madden upgradeable token.

Sets

There are four Ring of Honor sets, that will allow users to exchange players for Ring of Honor cards.

The first set allows users to exchange players for a 91 OVR Ring of Honor card, while the second one allows players to do the same but for a 95 OVR card.

As for the third set, users can exchange five 95 OVR cards for a fantastic 98 OVR Greg Olsen Ring of Honor card!

Here is the Ring of Honor 95 OVR Set!

Last but not least, the 99 OVR Ring of Honor set allows users to exchange two 98 OVR Ring of Honor players for the amazing 99 OVR Michael Vick Ring of Honor card.

We hope this article answered all of your questions about the Ring of Honor program, and good luck earning these cards.

