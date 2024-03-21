It's time to celebrate Easter with the Sugar Rush program!

Easter is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate it than with the Sugar Rush program? The program has just arrived at Madden 24 Ultimate Team, and it introduces some astonishing cards that you will certainly want to get your hands on.

The Sugar Rush program also introduces a new Field Pass, a new in-game currency, a plethora of challenges, two new House Rules events, many rewards, and a welcome pack which includes an upgradeable Travon Walker card.

It's also worth noting that, the Sugar Rush program is a three-part release program, with the first part already being live and the two others releasing soon.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about the Madden 24 Sugar Rush program.

The Sugar Rush program went live on 21 March, and it introduced a plethora of new and exciting content to MUT. This is just release one of the program, with releases two and three coming soon.

Madden 24 Sugar Rush Field Pass

As mentioned above, the Sugar Rush program introduced a brand-new Field Pass. This Field Pass has 21 levels and will allow players to earn many rewards, such as XP, upgrade tokens, exclusive cards, and chocolates, the Sugar Rush currency we will talk more about further below.

click to enlarge + 7

You can progress through the Sugar Rush Field Pass by playing plenty of games and completing the 20 new challenges the program is introducing. Playing the new House Rules event, "Bonbon Bonanza", will also help you progress in the Sugar Rush Field Pass.

Sugar Rush Eggs

The Sugar Rush program is all about earning eggs, however, these aren't your traditional Easter eggs, as on 31 March they can hatch into Sugar Rush players or players from previous MUT programs.

This program also has egg basket packs, which contain eggs from five different rarity tiers, which are simple, nice, eggcellent, eggstravagant and mystery. These egg basket packs will give players eggs that correspond to the rarity of the pack.

You can earn eggs or egg basket packs by trading chocolates for them in the chocolate shop, or by completing challenges. Then, all you need to do is wait for them to hatch and pray you get some incredible Sugar Rush cards.

However, many of you might be wondering what is chocolate currency and how you can earn it, so let's find that out.

Sugar Rush chocolate currency

As mentioned above, the Sugar Rush program introduced a new currency called chocolate currency. You will be able to earn chocolates by completing challenges, advancing in the Sugar Rush Field Pass, and quickselling eggs or Sugar Rush players.

click to enlarge + 7

You can trade the chocolates you earned in the chocolate shop for egg basket packs, players and upgrade tokens. The more chocolates you earn the more egg basket packs you can buy, meaning your chances of hatching a Sugar Rush player increase drastically.

But who are the Sugar Rush players? Let's take a look at them right now.

Sugar Rush release 1 players

Release 1 of the Sugar Rush program introduced some amazing players, with two of them being 99 OVR. Most of these players possess great attributes and will jump into your starting lineup right away.

Low Elites (89 OVRs)

click to enlarge + 7

Josh Palmer - WR - Chargers

Brandon Stephens - CB - Ravens

Hayden Hurst - TE - Panthers

Dee Winters - ROLB - 49ers

Chukwuma Okorafor - RT - Steelers

Terell Smith - CB - Bears

Ezra Cleveland - LG -Jaguars

Cole Holcomb - MLB -Steelers

High Elites (92 OVRs)

click to enlarge + 7

Marquise Goodwin - WR - Browns

Jamin Davis - MLB - Commanders

Ben Powers - LG - Broncos

Mekhi Becton - RT - Jets

Quentin Johnston - WR - Chargers

Jonah Williams - RE - Rams

Cam Robinson - LT - Jaguars

Kaden Ellis - MLB - Falcons

Heroes (95 OVRs)

click to enlarge + 7

Luke Goedeke - RT - Buccaneers

Sam Hubbard - LE - Bengals

Rashawn Slater - LT - Chargers

Roy Lopez - DT - Cardinals

Nelson Agholor - WR -Ravens

Deshon Elliott - SS - Dolphins

Isaiah Mckenzie - WR - Cowboys

Tyson Campbell -CB - Jaguars

Champions (98 OVRs)

click to enlarge + 7

Matthew Stafford - QB - Rams

Marshon Lattimore - CB - Saints

Nico Collins - WR - Texans

Christian Barmore - LE - Patriots

Andrew Thomas - LT - Giants

LTD's (99 OVR's)

click to enlarge + 7

Demaryius Thomas - WR - Broncos

Leonard Williams -RE - Seahawks

We hope this article answered all of the questions you had about the Sugar Rush Progam. This article will be updated regularly, so make sure you bookmark it.

