Madden 24 Sliders: Best sliders settings for realistic experience

Madden 24 sliders give players the ability to alter how the game works for both themselves and the AI in order to find the right balance of difficulty and realism.

Every year there is big talk about gameplay changes, but it is the less flashy things that go on under the hood that really impact how the game plays and how someone might want to alter the gameplay.

Here are the Madden 24 sliders and settings we use to create the most realistic Madden experience possible.

Madden 24 sliders

Upgrades to FieldSENSE, blocking, and tackling have created some changes in game flow this year.

There is also a growing gap between the PS5 & Xbox Series X|S version and the older PS4 & Xbox One version. However, these Madden 24 sliders should be effective for either version.

We have fine-tuned these settings based on our own experience in Madden 24, but these will give players a good starting point. It is also worth bearing in mind that these are a personal preference, so you may want to make some tweaks to our suggestions!

How to change sliders

To access the Madden 24 sliders you need to be on the main menu for the game and head over to the cog on the right. This will take you into the settings menu where you can access the sliders.

Click on the cog, and then you have access to the game options, penalties, and skill settings. You can make the AI opposition better by increasing the difficulty, but the sliders will tune all the players within that difficulty rating. You can make QBs more or less accurate, better or worse at blocking, and even increase the rate of penalties.

Game options for a realistic NFL experience

If you want to play a full game and end up with realistic scores and player stats then you will want to use these game options.

Quarter Length: 12 minutes

12 minutes Play Clock: On

On Accelerated Clock: On

On Minimum Play Clock Time: 15 seconds

15 seconds Auto Flip Defensive Play Call: Off

Off Defensive Ball Hawk: On

On Defensive Heat Seeker Assist: Off

Off Defensive Switch Assist: Off

With those set you still need to pick a few additional global settings. These are less about skill and performance and focus instead on some intangibles in football.

Injuries: 25

25 Fatigue: 50

50 Speed Disparity Scale: 45

Realistic penalty sliders

You could set these to zero if you wanted a full arcade experience, but if you're looking for a more realistic football simulation then these penalty sliders are the ones for you.

Offside: 55

55 False Start: 55

55 Offensive Holding: 85

85 Facemask: 55

55 Illegal Block in the Back: 50

50 Roughing the Passer: 50

50 Defensive Pass Interference: 50

50 Ineligible Receiver Downfield: On

On Offensive Pass Interference: On

On Kick Catch Interference: On

On Intentional Grounding: Off (previous On)

Off (previous On) Roughing the Kicker: On

On Running into the Kicker: On

On Illegal Contact: Off

These sliders will give you a pretty accurate representation of an NFL game. Of course, no one likes getting penalties so if you do feel like they are too frequent and getting in the way of the fun then feel free to drop them slightly.

We've turned Intentional Grounding and Illegal Contact off as Madden doesn't penalise these correctly, so to save you from getting completely BS penalties we are just switching them off!

All-Madden gameplay sliders

If you are an All-Madden difficulty player then these sliders will offer you the most realistic gameplay. They are different to our All-Pro settings as the game does take big step between the two highest difficulty options.

Sliders are USER/CPU

QB Accuracy: 50/48

50/48 Pass Blocking: 50/50

50/50 WR Catch: 50/48

50/48 Run Blocking: 35/35

35/35 Fumbles: 50/50

50/50 Pass Defensive Reaction: 52/50

52/50 Interceptions: 45/45

45/45 Pass Coverage: 52/50

52/50 Tackling: 50/50

There are separate sliders for special teams, which are listed below.

FG Power: 50/50

50/50 FG Accuracy: 45/45

45/45 Punt Power: 50/50

50/50 Punt Accuracy: 50/50

50/50 Kickoff Power: 50/50

All-Pro gameplay sliders

If you are an All-Pro player you will want to use these settings, as it will make the game a little more realistic within the bounds of that All-Pro setting.

QB Accuracy: 48/52

48/52 Pass Blocking: 50/50

50/50 WR Catch: 48/50

48/50 Run Blocking: 25/50

25/50 Fumbles: 50/50

50/50 Pass Defensive Reaction: 50/55

50/55 Interceptions: 48/50

48/50 Pass Coverage: 50/55

50/55 Tackling: 50/55

These are the special teams sliders for All-Pro players.

FG Power: 50/50

50/50 FG Accuracy: 45/50

45/50 Punt Power: 50/50

50/50 Punt Accuracy: 50/50

50/50 Kickoff Power: 50/50

