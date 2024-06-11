This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

Madden 24 Season 7 is just around the corner, which means a plethora of new and exciting content is coming to Ultimate Team. New programs, rewards, and a new Field Pass are expected to arrive at the game.

Despite most players already having their attention turned to Madden 25, EA Sports wants to make sure that Madden 24 is still enjoyable to play, and this new content drop can do just that.

Season 7 will arrive at Madden 24 on Wednesday 12 June at around 9 am PST ( 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST).



The Madden 24 Season 7 content will be revealed in the Good Morning Madden stream of 11 June, which will take place at 7 pm ET ( 4 pm PT / 12 am BST).

However, we have a good idea of what type of content Season 7 will bring.

Season 7 Expected Content

As mentioned above, the goal of this season is to make the game feel fresh, and it will do that by introducing a lot of content.

Season 7 is expected to introduce a new Field Pass, which as usual, is expected to have 50 levels, and include a plethora of rewards, such as exclusive cards, packs, coins, XP, and many others.

New programs such as the Fan Appreciation Release 1, will be arriving at Ultimate Team with Season 7. Programs such as Ultimate Legends, and Golden Tickets will continue to be released on a weekly basis, providing players with a constant influx of content.

More new programs will most likely be released throughout Season 7, but we still don't have any information about what they are called, or their content. It's also possible a program, promo, or challenge connected with Madden 25 will be released.

We will update this article with all the official information about Season 7 as soon as it's released, so make sure to bookmark it.

