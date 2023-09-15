EA FC 24 is almost upon us and to get fans excited, Electronic Arts finally revealed ratings for the entire game. Premier League enthusiasts are interested in knowing the Liverpool, Manchester United, and more team ratings, but they're also looking at the Leicester City player ratings.

Why, you might ask? Well, that's because the Foxes, who lifted the Premier League title in 2016 have a squad brimming with talent, making those players prime candidates to be signed by stronger Premier League squads in Career Mode.

So with that said, let's take a look at the full Leicester City player ratings in EA FC 24.

Leicester City EA FC 24 player ratings

To put into context how strong the Leicester City squad is perceived by EA, making their relegation that much more shocking, nine out of the 10 best Championship players in the game are in this squad.

There's a lot of talent a mid-table club in the Premier League or other top league can take away from Leicester. Even top-tier clubs should look at some of these players if they want to add interesting squad-depth options.

Let's take a look at the full Leicester City squad in EA FC 24.

Player Position Rating Ricardo Pereira RB 79 Wilfred Ndidi CDM 79 Jamie Vardy ST 78 Kelechi Iheanacho ST 76 James Justin LB 76 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall CM 76 Wout Faes CB 76 Stephy Mavididi LW 76 Conor Coady CB 76 Boubakary Soumaré CDM 75 Patson Daka ST 75 Dennis Praet CAM 75 Jannik Vestergaard CB 74 Daniel Iversen GK 74 Harry Winks CDM 74 Luke Thomas LB 73 Danny Ward GK 73 Harry Souttar CB 73 Victor Kristiansen LB 72 Mads Hermansen GK 72 Yunus Akgün RM 72 Hamza Choudhury CDM 72 Callum Doyle CB 71 Marco Albrighton RM 70 Alex Smithies GK 69 Cesare Casadei CM 66 Wanya Marçal LW 63 Kasey McAteer RW 63 Tawanda Maswanhise ST 62 Jakub Stolarczyk GK 60

Honestly, despite losing the likes of James Maddison in the summer, this Leicester City squad seems too strong to compete in the Championship, making it the absolute best team in this league in EA FC 24.

Having decent and relatively young players like Ricardo Pereira or Wilfred Ndidi means you can start building on other areas without worrying too much about key roles within your squad if you're trying to bring the Foxes back to the Premier League in Career Mode.

And that's it! Will you be looking at managing Leicester City in EA FC 24? If so, you might do well checking out our comprehensive Career Mode guides, including our Coaches system guide.