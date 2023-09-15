The home of sports games

Leicester City Player Ratings in EA FC 24

By Andrés Aquino
EA FC Leicester
Credit: EA Sports

EA FC 24 is almost upon us and to get fans excited, Electronic Arts finally revealed ratings for the entire game. Premier League enthusiasts are interested in knowing the Liverpool, Manchester United, and more team ratings, but they're also looking at the Leicester City player ratings.

Why, you might ask? Well, that's because the Foxes, who lifted the Premier League title in 2016 have a squad brimming with talent, making those players prime candidates to be signed by stronger Premier League squads in Career Mode.

So with that said, let's take a look at the full Leicester City player ratings in EA FC 24.

Leicester City EA FC 24 player ratings

To put into context how strong the Leicester City squad is perceived by EA, making their relegation that much more shocking, nine out of the 10 best Championship players in the game are in this squad.

There's a lot of talent a mid-table club in the Premier League or other top league can take away from Leicester. Even top-tier clubs should look at some of these players if they want to add interesting squad-depth options.

Let's take a look at the full Leicester City squad in EA FC 24.

Player Position Rating
Ricardo PereiraRB79
Wilfred NdidiCDM79
Jamie VardyST78
Kelechi IheanachoST76
James JustinLB76
Kiernan Dewsbury-HallCM76
Wout FaesCB76
Stephy MavididiLW76
Conor CoadyCB76
Boubakary SoumaréCDM75
Patson DakaST75
Dennis PraetCAM75
Jannik VestergaardCB74
Daniel IversenGK74
Harry WinksCDM74
Luke ThomasLB73
Danny WardGK73
Harry SouttarCB73
Victor KristiansenLB72
Mads HermansenGK72
Yunus AkgünRM72
Hamza ChoudhuryCDM72
Callum DoyleCB71
Marco AlbrightonRM70
Alex SmithiesGK69
Cesare CasadeiCM66
Wanya MarçalLW63
Kasey McAteerRW63
Tawanda MaswanhiseST62
Jakub StolarczykGK60

Honestly, despite losing the likes of James Maddison in the summer, this Leicester City squad seems too strong to compete in the Championship, making it the absolute best team in this league in EA FC 24.

Having decent and relatively young players like Ricardo Pereira or Wilfred Ndidi means you can start building on other areas without worrying too much about key roles within your squad if you're trying to bring the Foxes back to the Premier League in Career Mode.

And that's it! Will you be looking at managing Leicester City in EA FC 24? If so, you might do well checking out our comprehensive Career Mode guides, including our Coaches system guide.

