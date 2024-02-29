FIFA 2K25: Everything we know about the EA FC rival

Exciting times ahead!

29 Feb 2024 12:59 PM +00:00

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

As FC 24 approaches the halfway mark since its release, attention has been turning towards FIFA in recent weeks after rumours about the next video game surfaced online.

FIFA has remained tight-lipped since President Gianni Infantino confirmed plans to rival EA with a new game, and although information has been hard to come by, initial details on FIFA 25 may have just been leaked.

So, with that said, we're going to take a look at everything we know so far about the potential resurgence of the FIFA franchise, including rumoured partnerships, predicted release dates, and more!

FIFA & 2K partnership

It's been over a year since we got our last FIFA video game, with FIFA 23 marking the end of an incredible 30-year partnership with Electronic Arts, who have since launched the EA SPORTS FC franchise.

Although not much has changed since both parties decided to go their separate ways, all eyes have been on FIFA's next move, with many in the gaming community hoping for a revival of the title which gained millions of fans across the world.

click to enlarge + 2 FIFA 2K

Well, according to the Senior Editor for Insider Gaming, Mike Straw, that exact scenario could soon be coming to fruition. That's because he's heard rumours that FIFA and 2K are working to announce a partnership that will see 2K make an officially licensed FIFA game.

Additionally, sources have told Straw that talks have been going on for some time and all options remain on the table.

2K has made several sports games over the years, with their NBA and PGA Tour titles, in particular, both proving to be a great success, and with an impressive track record behind them, there's no reason why 2K can't produce an enjoyable football experience alongside FIFA.

What has FIFA said?

The only official line of communication we've had on the next FIFA game so far has come from the president of FIFA himself, Gianni Infantino.

Speaking at a FIFA congress in March last year, Infantino said:

"The new FIFA game - the FIFA 25, 26, 27 and so on, will always be the best egame for any girl or boy. We will have news on this very soon."

Where that news has got to is anyone's guess, but Infantino's comments have certainly set a very high bar and suggest he is confident about the direction in which the game is heading.

Although it seems highly likely that a brand-new FIFA game is in the works, the current lack of information suggests it remains early days. With that in mind, it's difficult to say when FIFA 2K25 will be released, as very little is known about the current state of its development.

click to enlarge + 2 FIFA Games

If the reports surrounding FIFA and 2K are accurate, then it may be an indication that the game is already in development and making sufficient progress. This could mean that FIFA 2K25 will launch later this year as a direct rival to FC 25, but again, this is just our prediction.

Considering Insider Gaming's Mike Straw was told that all options remain on the table, that could also suggest that nothing has been decided regarding the developers of FIFA 2K25 and that the game isn't in development at all just yet.

Rest assured, we will update this article as and when new information on FIFA 2K25 emerges, so keep an eye out for further details!

