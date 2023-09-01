FIFA 23 Marko Arnautovic Player Moments Objectives

FIFA 23 is coming to a close but there is still life at the end game! With FUTTIES and Cover Star Icons promo fully underway, EA Sports is finishing the FIFA franchise with a bang!

Objectives are continuing to drop at the end game of FIFA 23 with these new player moments now in the game!

The latest card we have is Player Moments 96-rated Alexis Sanchez who has some insane stats in the game! He is joined by new teammate Sanchez! Without further ado let's dive into how to complete this objective the fastest way possible!

Marko Arnautovic (96 OVR)

Player Moments Arnautovic joins the end game of FIFA as a 96-rated objectives card! He also joins with his newly transferred card as he made the move from Inter Milan from Bologna replacing Dzeko who left Inter Milan this summer!

Arnautovic joins with 96 pace, 98 shooting, 93 passing, 96 dribbling and 97 physicality! An absolutely amazing card that looks like he will be a lot of fun at the end game of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team!

click to enlarge

Start Date: Friday, 1 September.

Expiry Date: Friday, 8 September.

Objectives

The easiest way to complete this card is by playing a minimum of 5 squad battle matches on semi-pro difficulty, this way you will complete the objectives fairly easily.

You can earn this card for free by completing the following objectives:

STRIKING FINISHERS

Score a goal using a ST during 5 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/ FUT Champions).

And that is it! Just one objective to complete this amazing 96 rated card! This SBC will be very popular as you much complete this card first before you can complete Alexis Sanchez Player Moments!

Although we thought we would have a FUTTIES Team 7, we were surprised with 2 Player Moments objectives that players can now complete and collect for free!

