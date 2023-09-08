FIFA 23 Arthur Player Moments - Objectives

As we approach the closing stages of FIFA 23, EA Sports continues to roll out fresh cards to maintain the excitement. EA Sports is offering players the opportunity to acquire highly powerful cards at a reasonable cost.

The Player Moments cards have been crafted to commemorate noteworthy instances from the season, illuminating either a player's remarkable performance or a crucial event that could reshape the entire course of the season.

Newly transferred to Fiorentina, Arthur has an amazing Player Moments card that is now available for free!

Arthur (97 OVR)

Arthur joins the latest Player Moments promo with a 97-rated newly transferred to Fiorentina card! He has insane stats with 99 passing, 99 dribbling and 96 pace being his stand-out stats!

The end game of FIFA is a great time to try some amazing cards that we could have never imaged playing with at the start of FIFA 23. EA are smashing the special cards out at the moment to keep the hype up for FIFA 23.

EA Sports are giving players the chance to earn this card for free by completing his objectives.

Active on: 8 September, 2023

Expires on: 29 September, 2023

Objectives

To complete this Player Moments Arthur card, complete the following objectives by playing at least 5 matches of Squad Battles. We recommend playing on semi-pro difficulty in order to complete this objective the fastest and easiest way!

MIDFIELD POWER

Assist 5 goals using Midfielders in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

2 FOR 1

Score 2 goals using Brazilian players in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

ITALIAN ASSISTANCE

Assist a goal using Serie A players in 2 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

WIN 5

Win 5 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having min. 3 Serie A players in your Starting XI.

