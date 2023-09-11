FIFA 23 Lois Openda Player Moments SBC - Cheapest solutions

We are approaching the end of FIFA 23, however, EA Sports is still releasing new cards to keep the hype going before the release of EA FC 24.

Player Moments cards are released by EA Sports to celebrate significant moments from a season, shining a spotlight on a player or a pivotal event that has the potential to alter the course of the entire season.

We have already seen Player Moments Harry Kane and now the latest edition is a newly transferred Leipzig Lois Openda Player Moments SBC! Without further ado, let's dive into how to complete this card with the easiest and cheapest solutions.

Louis Openda (97 OVR)

Player Moments Lois Openda joins the end game promo in FIFA 23 keeping the hype of the last FIFA title alive. His 97-rated card looks amazing and it may just get FIFA fans back playing some extra matches after completing this card.

He joins with a blistering 99 pace, 97 dribbling, 96 shooting, 97 physicality and 94 passing. An absolutely fantastic card that will be near impossible to stop. Newly transferred to RB Leipzig, Openda how has his card transferred in the game giving fans a taster on what to expect in EA FC 24.

Active from: 10 September, 2023

Expires on: 17 September, 2023

SBC solutions

To complete this Squad Building Challenge you must fulfil 2 squads costing a total of approximately 100k coins. This is a bargain at the end game of FIFA 23 for such an amazing card.

The hype continues for FIFA 23 as cards such as Openda continue to be released allowing players the opportunity to play with cards they may have not been able to use throughout the year.

Belgium

Team Rating: Min. 87

Players from Belgium: Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Min. 1

Bundesliga

Team Rating: Min. 88

Players from Bundesliga: Min. 1

And that is it, as easy as that! Only 2 squads to complete Player Moments Openda SBC made easy by EasySBC.io.

