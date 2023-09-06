We are coming to the very end of FIFA 23, however, EA Sports is still releasing new cards to keep the hype going. EA Sports is giving players the chance to get their hands on some massively OP cards fairly cheaply!

Player Moments cards are designed to celebrate significant moments from a season, shining a spotlight on a player or a pivotal event that has the potential to alter the course of the entire season.

We now have an amazing Daley Blind Player Moments card, transferred to Girona in La Liga! Without further ado, let's dive into how to complete this card in the easiest and cheapest way possible.

Daley Blind (97 OVR)

Daley Blind joins the FIFA 23 end-game promo with 93 pace, 97 passing, 94 dribbling, 97 defending and 92 physicality! And let's not forget his 77 shooting which is insane for a CB! He is available now in a Squad Building Challenge fairly cheap!

The recent FIFA 23 market crash has made cards like this very accessible to all players making the end game of FIFA 23 fun and enjoyable as everyone can experience playing with these amazing cards!

click to enlarge + 2

Active from: 6 September, 2023

Expires on: 13 September, 2023

SBC Requirements

For the easiest SBC solutions make sure you check out EasySBC.io!

You will need to submit one squad to unlock the Daley Blind Player Moments card, with the requirements as follows:

Daley Blind

Team Rating: Min. 88

Players from Netherlands: Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Min. 1

click to enlarge + 2

This SBC will cost roughly 57k coins at the cheapest if you were to buy all the players for this Squad Building Challenge!

But that is it! Just 1 squad and 57k coins to complete this 97-rated player moments Daley Blind card.

Loading...

For more FIFA 23 and EA FC 24 content make sure you keep up to date with RealSport101.











