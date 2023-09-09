FIFA 23 Harry Kane Player Moments SBC - Cheapest solutions

Harry Kane is one of the biggest stars in football at the moment, and to celebrate, EA Sports has created a Players Moments SBC in FIFA 23.
Player Moments are cards to commemorate specific events within a season, highlighting a player, or aptly so, a moment that could prove a season-changing event.
In this case, EA is celebrating Harry Kane joining Bayern Munich, a big moment in its own right, even without taking into account the English strike's potential impact with the Bundesliga side.
Harry Kane Player Moments (99 OVR)
Start Date: Saturday, 9 September.
Expiry Date: Saturday, 16 September.
SBC Requirements
You will need to submit 10 squads to unlock the Harry Kane Player Moments card, with the requirements as follows:
FC Bayern Munchen
- Number of players from FC Bayern: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Mixed Players pack.
England
- Team Rating: Min. 88
- Players from England: Min. 1
- Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Min. 1
Reward: 1 x Premium Players pack.
Bundesliga
- Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 90
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.
90-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 90
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.
90-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 90
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.
91-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 91
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Rare Mixed Players pack.
91-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 91
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Rare Mixed Players pack.
91-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 91
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Rare Mixed Players pack.
92-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 92
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Rare Mixed Players pack.
93-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 92
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Mega pack.
Solutions
Check our solutions for each Harry Kane Player Moments SBC.
FC Bayern Munchen
England
Bundesliga
90-Rated Squad
90-Rated Squad
91-Rated Squad
91-Rated Squad
91-Rated Squad
92-Rated Squad
93-Rated Squad
This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.
For more articles like this, take a look at our FIFA page.