The home of sports games

The home of sports games

Gfinity Digital Media

FIFA 23 Harry Kane Player Moments SBC - Cheapest solutions

By Andrés Aquino
share to other networks share to twitter share to facebook
Kane
Credit: FUTBIN

Harry Kane is one of the biggest stars in football at the moment, and to celebrate, EA Sports has created a Players Moments SBC in FIFA 23.

Player Moments are cards to commemorate specific events within a season, highlighting a player, or aptly so, a moment that could prove a season-changing event.

In this case, EA is celebrating Harry Kane joining Bayern Munich, a big moment in its own right, even without taking into account the English strike's potential impact with the Bundesliga side.

Harry Kane Player Moments (99 OVR)

Kane Player Moments
click to enlarge
+ 11
Credit: FUTBIN
Harry Kane Player Moments

Start Date: Saturday, 9 September.

Expiry Date: Saturday, 16 September.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit 10 squads to unlock the Harry Kane Player Moments card, with the requirements as follows:

FC Bayern Munchen

  • Number of players from FC Bayern: Min 1 
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Mixed Players pack.

England

  • Team Rating: Min. 88
  • Players from England: Min. 1
  • Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Min. 1

Reward: 1 x Premium Players pack.

Bundesliga

  • Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1 
  • Squad Rating: Min 90
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.

90-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 90
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.

90-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 90
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.

91-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 91
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Mixed Players pack.

91-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 91
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Mixed Players pack.

91-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 91
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Mixed Players pack.

92-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 92
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Mixed Players pack.

93-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 92
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Mega pack.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Harry Kane Player Moments SBC.

FC Bayern Munchen

Kane SBC 1
click to enlarge
+ 11
Credit: Easysbc
Kane SBC 1

England

Kane SBC 2
click to enlarge
+ 11
Credit: Easysbc
Kane SBC 2

Bundesliga

Kane SBC 3
click to enlarge
+ 11
Credit: Easysbc
Kane SBC 3

90-Rated Squad

Kane SBC 4
click to enlarge
+ 11
Credit: Easysbc
Kane SBC 4

90-Rated Squad

Kane 5 SBC
click to enlarge
+ 11
Credit: EasySBC
Kane 5 SBC

91-Rated Squad

Kane SBC 6
click to enlarge
+ 11
Credit: Easysbc
Kane SBC 6

91-Rated Squad

Kane 7 SBC
click to enlarge
+ 11
Credit: easysbc
Kane 7 SBC

91-Rated Squad

Kane SBC 8
click to enlarge
+ 11
Credit: Easysbc
Kane SBC 8

92-Rated Squad

Kane SBC 9
click to enlarge
+ 11
Credit: Easysbc
Kane SBC 9

93-Rated Squad

Kane 10 SBC
click to enlarge
+ 11
Credit: Easysbc
Kane 10 SBC

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

For more articles like this, take a look at our FIFA page.