FIFA 23 Harry Kane Player Moments SBC - Cheapest solutions

Harry Kane is one of the biggest stars in football at the moment, and to celebrate, EA Sports has created a Players Moments SBC in FIFA 23.

Player Moments are cards to commemorate specific events within a season, highlighting a player, or aptly so, a moment that could prove a season-changing event.

In this case, EA is celebrating Harry Kane joining Bayern Munich, a big moment in its own right, even without taking into account the English strike's potential impact with the Bundesliga side.

Harry Kane Player Moments (99 OVR)

Start Date: Saturday, 9 September.

Expiry Date: Saturday, 16 September.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit 10 squads to unlock the Harry Kane Player Moments card, with the requirements as follows:

FC Bayern Munchen

Number of players from FC Bayern: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Mixed Players pack.

England

Team Rating: Min. 88

Players from England: Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Min. 1

Reward: 1 x Premium Players pack.

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 90

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.

90-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 90

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.

90-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 90

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.

91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 91

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Mixed Players pack.

91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 91

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Mixed Players pack.

91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 91

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Mixed Players pack.

92-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 92

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Mixed Players pack.

93-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 92

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Mega pack.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Harry Kane Player Moments SBC.

FC Bayern Munchen

England

Bundesliga

90-Rated Squad

90-Rated Squad

91-Rated Squad

91-Rated Squad

91-Rated Squad

92-Rated Squad

93-Rated Squad

