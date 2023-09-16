FIFA 23 Join The Club 3 Objectives - How to complete

FIFA 23 is old news, however, if you're still playing EA's soon-to-be lapsed entry in their footballing franchise, you'll be able to get rewards for EA FC 24 after completing the Join The Club 3 Objectives.

By completing these Objectives, you'll be able to get rewards that can be unlocked when you get your hands on EA FC 24 and boot up Ultimate Team there.

So if you're planning to get a head start on the latest iteration of EA's iconic football franchise, then you better complete the Join The Club 3 Objectives in FIFA 23. Here's how to do it.

FIFA 23 Join The Club 3 Objectives requirements

To complete the Join The Club 3, you'll need to finish these tasks in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:

Manchester City : Score in 4 separate SB matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/FUT Champions) with at least 5 M. City players in your starting squad.

: Score in 4 separate SB matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/FUT Champions) with at least 5 M. City players in your starting squad. PSG : Score in 4 separate SB matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/FUT Champions) with at least 5 Frence players in your starting squad.

: Score in 4 separate SB matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/FUT Champions) with at least 5 Frence players in your starting squad. Chelsea: Score in 4 separate SB matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/FUT Champions) with at least 5 Chelsea players in your starting squad.

Score in 4 separate SB matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/FUT Champions) with at least 5 Chelsea players in your starting squad. Real Madrid: Score in 4 separate SB matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/FUT Champions) with at least 5 Real Madrid players in your starting squad.

Score in 4 separate SB matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/FUT Champions) with at least 5 Real Madrid players in your starting squad. Liverpool: Score in 4 separate SB matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/FUT Champions) with at least 5 Liverpool players in your starting squad.

FIFA 23 Join The Club 3 Objectives rewards

These are the rewards that will wait for you on EA FC 24 Ultimate Team if you complete these challenges. Naturally, you'll have to use your same EA account to be eligible to redeem them.

83+ x 5 Players Pack

84+ x 3 Players Pack

As you can see, it's nothing to sneeze at as it will let you have a strong starting base to start dominating the opposition in EA FC 24.

