Sandro Tonali celebrates his move to Newcastle United and a good start in the Premier League with a Player Moments Objectives in FIFA 23.

Player Moments are cards to commemorate specific events within a season, highlighting a player, or aptly so, a moment that could prove a season-changing event. In this case, EA is celebrating Sandro Tonali's successful start to his Premier League career.

We have a fantastic card up for grabs at the end game of FIFA 23 so without further ado let's take a look into this card!

Sandro Tonali Player Moments (98 OVR)

Tonali joins the FIFA 23 Player Moments promo as a 98-rated card. With all 90+ stats across the board, this card is amazing and he is available to pick up for free through FUT objectives.

This card is a huge +6 upgrade from his TOTS card at AC Milan where Tonali has increased his stats by 5-6 ratings across the board. This card is available for free and allows players to get the opportunity to play with top cards at the end game of FIFA 23 as they may not have had the opportunities to play with high-rated cards throughout the year.

Start Date: 13 September 2023

Expiry Date: 20 September 2023

Objectives

To complete Sandro Tonali Player Objectives you must complete the following by playing at least 10 online draft matches on FIFA Ultimate Team:

Play 1

Play 1 match in any FUT Game Mode.

Play 2

Play 2 Offline or Online Draft matches.

Play 4

Play 4 Offline or Online Draft matches.

Play 6

Play 6 Offline or Online Draft matches.

Play 8

Play 8 Offline or Online Draft matches.

Win 3

Win 3 Offline or Online Draft matches.

Win 5

Win 5 Offline or Online Draft matches.

Win 8

Win 8 Online Draft matches.

Win 10

Win 10 Online Draft matches.

And that is it! You must win a minimum of 10 matches in order to collect this amazing card.

For more FIFA 23 and new EA FC 24 content keep up to date with RealSport101.