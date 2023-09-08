FIFA 23 Dynamic Duos SBC - How to get Nkunku and Diaby

EA Sports is bringing more and more broken cards to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and with the introduction of the Dynamic Duos event, you can get your hands on two 99 OVR cards for relatively cheap. So, let's tell you how to get your hands on Christopher Nkunku and Moussa Diaby by completing the FIFA 23 Dynamic Duos SBC.
As the name suggests, Dynamic Duos will feature players who have developed a strong partnership, whether at a club level or with the national team. In the case of both Nkunku and Diaby, it's their France performances together that have landed each the opportunity to be represented with such OP cards in FIFA 23!
So if you want to know more about this double SBC, we got everything you need to know to complete the Dynamic Duos SBC.
Dynamic Duos SBC
This special SBC features two players, as we've mentioned. These are:
Dynamic Duos Christopher Nkunku
Dynamic Duos Moussa Diaby
Start Date: Friday, 8 September.
Expiry Date: Friday, 22 September.
SBC Requirements
You will need to submit one squad for each player, however, you will get a bonus reward for completing both the Nkunku Dynamic Duos and the Diaby Dynamic Duos.
The requirements are as follows:
Christopher Nkunku SBC
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 92
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Christopher Nkunku Dynamic Duos.
Moussa Diaby SBC
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 92
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Moussa Diaby Dynamic Duos.
Estimated cost: 207,000 Coins.
Solutions
Check our solutions for each Dynamic Duos SBC, depending on whether you want Christopher Nkunku or Moussa Diaby.
Christopher Nkunku SBC
Moussa Diaby SBC
This are just one of the many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.
