FIFA 23 Dynamic Duos SBC - How to get Nkunku and Diaby

EA Sports is bringing more and more broken cards to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and with the introduction of the Dynamic Duos event, you can get your hands on two 99 OVR cards for relatively cheap. So, let's tell you how to get your hands on Christopher Nkunku and Moussa Diaby by completing the FIFA 23 Dynamic Duos SBC.

As the name suggests, Dynamic Duos will feature players who have developed a strong partnership, whether at a club level or with the national team. In the case of both Nkunku and Diaby, it's their France performances together that have landed each the opportunity to be represented with such OP cards in FIFA 23!

So if you want to know more about this double SBC, we got everything you need to know to complete the Dynamic Duos SBC.

Dynamic Duos SBC

This special SBC features two players, as we've mentioned. These are:

Dynamic Duos Christopher Nkunku

Dynamic Duos Moussa Diaby

Start Date: Friday, 8 September.

Expiry Date: Friday, 22 September.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit one squad for each player, however, you will get a bonus reward for completing both the Nkunku Dynamic Duos and the Diaby Dynamic Duos.

The requirements are as follows:

Christopher Nkunku SBC

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 92

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Christopher Nkunku Dynamic Duos.

Moussa Diaby SBC

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 92

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Moussa Diaby Dynamic Duos.

Estimated cost: 207,000 Coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Dynamic Duos SBC, depending on whether you want Christopher Nkunku or Moussa Diaby.

Christopher Nkunku SBC

Moussa Diaby SBC

